Amazon discounts the Smartwatch Trinity: Get Pixel Watch 4 at its lowest price and more
You can now save big on the Pixel Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and the Apple Watch Series 11.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pixel Watch 4 worn casually. | Image by PhoneArena
The Galaxy Watch, the Pixel Watch, and the Apple Watch are like the holy trinity of the smartwatch market. These three are the benchmarks of what a lifestyle wearable should look like, feel like, and the kind of features it should come with.
Yep! You read that right! A new limited-time deal on Amazon lets you snag Google’s flagship Pixel Watch 4 at a new record-low price. The 41mm version of the smartwatch is discounted by 17%, which means it can be yours for just under $290. And that, my friend, is a whole $60 off its usual cost of around $350. Not bad, right?
Of course, being the best also means they cost an arm and a leg, which is why I am constantly on the lookout for unmissable deals on these. After all, why pay a premium for a fancy smartwatch like the Pixel Watch 4 when you can snatch one at a sweet, sweet discount, am I right? And right now, you can actually snag a Pixel Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, or an Apple Watch Series 11 for much less than usual on Amazon!
Get the Pixel Watch 4 at its lowest price yet
Recommended For You
Yep! You read that right! A new limited-time deal on Amazon lets you snag Google’s flagship Pixel Watch 4 at a new record-low price. The 41mm version of the smartwatch is discounted by 17%, which means it can be yours for just under $290. And that, my friend, is a whole $60 off its usual cost of around $350. Not bad, right?
Given the fancy dome-like design and the plethora of features this thing brings to the table, I’d definitely advise you to act fast and save on one today, as it’s an absolute bargain for Pixel users. Plus, I unfortunately don’t know how long this deal will last. It might stay available for a few more days or a few more hours; no one really knows.
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is currently a treat for your suit and wallet
As much as I like the Pixel Watch 4, there’s only one smartwatch that resides in my heart, and that is the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. With its iconic rotating bezel, it is the perfect choice if you’re after a feature-rich wearable that looks and feels like a high-end, premium timepiece.
Sure, with a starting price of around $500, it’s definitely a tough buy, but Amazon is selling it for $130 off right now, dropping it below the $370 mark. I know that this is still far from "affordable," but believe me, $370 is a reasonable sum for the stainless steel case, sapphire crystal touchscreen, Samsung’s body analysis, and all the other gazillion bells and whistles that come with it. So, if you’re rocking a Galaxy phone and aren’t an outdoor aficionado, this is definitely the watch you should get right now.
That’s right! The Pixel Watch 4 isn’t the only smartwatch available at its lowest point ever on Amazon. A few days ago, the retailer slashed $100 off Apple’s current flagship, the Apple Watch Series 11, plunging the 42mm GPS model under $300.
Just like with the Pixel Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, you get a ton of value when going for the Apple Watch Series 11. It comes with all the health-tracking and lifestyle features you’d expect to find on such a high-end timepiece, including an AI-powered Workout Buddy made to be your workout partner and motivator. Not to mention the seamless pairing with your iPhone, AirPods, and even your MacBook. You won’t have to bother manually unlocking your MacBook again, as it will detect your Apple Watch and unlock itself automatically.
Sure, with a starting price of around $500, it’s definitely a tough buy, but Amazon is selling it for $130 off right now, dropping it below the $370 mark. I know that this is still far from "affordable," but believe me, $370 is a reasonable sum for the stainless steel case, sapphire crystal touchscreen, Samsung’s body analysis, and all the other gazillion bells and whistles that come with it. So, if you’re rocking a Galaxy phone and aren’t an outdoor aficionado, this is definitely the watch you should get right now.
Apple’s Watch Series 11 is a true temptation at its best price right now
That’s right! The Pixel Watch 4 isn’t the only smartwatch available at its lowest point ever on Amazon. A few days ago, the retailer slashed $100 off Apple’s current flagship, the Apple Watch Series 11, plunging the 42mm GPS model under $300.
You may want to act quickly here as well. While there’s no red “Limited-time deal” banner, the e-commerce giant has sold over 8,000 units in the past month alone. It’s safe to say that the smartwatch is flying off the shelves at this price, so no one can tell how many units are left in stock or if the deal will expire once they're all sold.
Just like with the Pixel Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, you get a ton of value when going for the Apple Watch Series 11. It comes with all the health-tracking and lifestyle features you’d expect to find on such a high-end timepiece, including an AI-powered Workout Buddy made to be your workout partner and motivator. Not to mention the seamless pairing with your iPhone, AirPods, and even your MacBook. You won’t have to bother manually unlocking your MacBook again, as it will detect your Apple Watch and unlock itself automatically.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: