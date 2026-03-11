Finally, a good use for AI: fighting scams, and you'll never believe who's leading the charge





Given that AI is everywhere these days, it’s no surprise that Meta is implementing it in its fight against scammers. While traditional detection systems might look at text and images separately, Meta’s AI systems can now analyze “multiple signals” at once, such as images, text, and even context. This allows it to catch advanced scams much faster. For instance, if the system detects that, let’s say, Elon Musk is raising money for a new version of the Tesla Cybertruck, it will understand the intent and flag it as a scam.



Facebook will warn about suspicious friend requests







Meta is currently testing a way for Facebook to help you determine if an account that sent you a friend request—or one you’ve sent a request to—might be sketchy. The warning will appear if the account shows signs of suspicious activity, if you don’t have many mutual friends, or if the user is located in a different country. You’ll see an alert showing when they joined Facebook, along with other details designed to help you decide whether to accept, reject, or immediately block that profile.

WhatsApp now displays warnings for device-linking scams

A tactic that scammers use on WhatsApp is to trick you into linking your WhatsApp profile to their device. They might try to deceive you into scanning a shady QR code, for instance, to visit a page, but in reality, they will bind your account to one of their devices, stealing all your data in the process.



With the help of its new AI-powered system, Meta will now signal you when it detects a potential account takeover attempt. The signal will display the location of the request and tell you that this may be a scam. This way, you’ll be able to reconsider before you scan the QR code.





Scam detection on Messenger gets rolled out to more countries







In October last year,



While this tool was initially in limited testing, Meta is rolling it out to more countries this month. Although Meta hasn’t specified the full list of new regions, this expansion suggests the feature is moving toward a global rollout and should be available to everyone in the near future. In October last year, Meta introduced a nifty feature to the Messenger app that shows a warning when a chat with a new contact might be a scam—such as a suspicious job offer. If a conversation triggers the system, it asks if you’d like to send the chat for an AI scam review. If that review confirms a threat, the app suggests specific actions to take, like blocking or reporting the account.While this tool was initially in limited testing, Meta is rolling it out to more countries this month. Although Meta hasn’t specified the full list of new regions, this expansion suggests the feature is moving toward a global rollout and should be available to everyone in the near future.





Why do these new anti-scam features matter, and what do I think about all this?

We techies who live and breathe tech are usually careful with whom we connect and what links we tap on. However, scammers are getting smarter, and I’m sure you’d agree that there’s no guarantee for anybody. Plus, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are all used by techies like us and by everyday people who are light years away from knowing what the latest Snapdragon chip is or how to protect themselves from scammers on the web.



That’s why my personal take is that Meta is doing a great job with the introduction of these features, making the day-to-day use of its apps safer for everybody. So, bravo, Meta, bravo!













