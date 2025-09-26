B&O's Beosound Explore gets solid discount, becoming top pick for outdoor escapades
Boasting a durable design and top-quality audio, the speaker is worth every penny. Save while you can!
If you’re all about outdoor escapades, we’re sure you’ll appreciate this deal on the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore as much as we do.
A third-party seller on Amazon is currently offering a sweet 27% discount on this premium, rugged Bluetooth speaker, letting you grab one for $80 off its price. This means you can upgrade your hiking and listening experience for just under $220 if you don’t dilly-dally and score a unit right now.
Unlike most Bang & Olufsen speakers, which boast a stylish look and can seamlessly blend with your lavish home furnishings, the Beosound Explore was made to seamlessly merge with your backpack.
Yep, that’s not a speaker designed to blast songs while you’re mellowing out on your couch—though it can do that as well. It’s a speaker that you clip onto your backpack and take on an adventure in the forest or somewhere up in the mountains.
Of course, as a speaker made for the outdoors, the Beosound Explore also boasts high durability. It sports an IP67 dust and water-resistant rating, which means it’s completely dust-tight and can withstand full submersion in water up to three feet deep for up to 30 minutes. This allows you to bring it anywhere, having peace of mind that it can handle anything Mother Nature throws at you.
Now add a long-lasting battery that delivers up to 27 hours of listening time per charge, and you get the perfect companion for your outdoor adventures. So, don’t miss out—tap the deal button in this article and save on this capable speaker today!
But don’t let the fact that it doesn’t look like traditional Bang & Olufsen speakers fool you into thinking that it doesn’t produce their top-quality sound as well. This is a Bang & Olufsen speaker through and through, delivering top-quality audio with immersive 360-degree sound. Plus, you can adjust the audio to your preferences via the EQ in the Bang & Olufsen companion app.
