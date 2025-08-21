Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

As hip-hop lover, I find bass-heavy Beats Studio Pro to be no-brainer at 49% off

The headphones deliver premium sound, have solid ANC, and are unmissable at just under $180. So, act fast!

As a music lover and a hip-hop fan, I’ve always liked Beats and its high-end headphones. The brand became famous for its bass-heavy audio products, and I truly appreciate those punchy low-end thumps while in the gym trying to beat my personal deadlift record.

That’s why I was extremely excited when I saw that Amazon is offering a massive 49% discount on the Beats Studio Pro, slashing a whopping $170 off their usual cost. This allows deal hunters, like yours truly, to get a pair for just under $180 instead of coughing up around $350. Furthermore, all color options — except for the one in Dune — are available at this discount, so you can get the one that best fits your style.

Beats Studio Pro: Now 49% off on Amazon!

$170 off (49%)
Amazon is selling the premium Beats Studio Pro for 49% off, letting you score a pair for just under $180. The headphones are among the best on the market and are a steal at this price. So, act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon
 

Just don’t wait around too long, as this is a limited-time promo and there’s no telling when it could expire. It appears it has been up for grabs for a few weeks now, at least according to the tools I use to track offers, so it may not stay available for much longer. Given how much value these puppies offer, especially at their current price, I truly believe this is a deal you definitely don’t want to miss — even if you aren’t looking for high-end headphones and just need cans that get the job done.

After all, they were made to rival big dogs like the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra, and rank among the best headphones money can buy in 2025, offering premium sound with deep bass and clear highs. On top of that, they support head-tracking and Apple’s Spatial Audio, making the experience even more immersive with surround sound.

Sure, their ANC isn’t quite on the level of Sony’s and Bose’s flagships, but it still does a solid job at stopping pesky noises. And with a battery life of up to 40 hours, plus fast-charging support that delivers up to 4 hours after a quick 10-minute top-up, I think these are a solid pick all around.

That said, since their ear cups are on the smaller side, they aren’t the best choice for people with big ears. On the flip side, you’ll have 30 days to ask for a refund if they don’t fit well, so I don’t think you should hesitate to score a pair with this deal just because you think they may not fit you.

So, yeah! Amazon’s 49% discount won’t stay available forever. That’s why act fast and save big with this sweet promo now!

