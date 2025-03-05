AT&T launches Global SIM Advanced, a multi-profile eSIM solution
Up Next:
AT&T has introduced Global SIM Advanced (GSA), an improved version of its existing Global SIM technology. This new eSIM solution provides reliable and flexible connectivity for IoT devices worldwide, making it easier for businesses to manage their connected operations.
GSA is powered by Eseye's AnyNet eSIM and the Infinity platform, which helps manage eSIM functions efficiently. The platform allows for remote updates, automation, and network switching to ensure seamless operation.
This means IoT devices can automatically switch between networks based on availability, ensuring continuous connectivity. Sounds promising!
So, If a device moves to a new region, it can download a localized profile over the air without requiring physical changes. This feature should result in maintaining strong, reliable connections and should provide a smoother user experience, regardless of location.
GSA is particularly useful for IoT devices, which include connected vehicles, industrial sensors, smart meters, wearable health monitors, and mobile payment terminals. These devices rely on consistent internet access to function properly.
For example, smart city traffic sensors need an uninterrupted connection to relay real-time data, while agricultural IoT sensors must stay online to monitor weather and soil conditions in remote areas.
Along with improved connectivity, GSA offers extra services such as device assessment and support for emerging eSIM standards. These features help businesses expand and adapt their IoT solutions as technology evolves.
AT&T emphasizes that GSA enhances global IoT connectivity by providing a smarter, more efficient way for devices to stay online. Eseye also highlights its role in developing this advanced eSIM technology, reinforcing its expertise in global connectivity solutions. Together, AT&T and Eseye aim to offer a more reliable and seamless experience for businesses managing IoT operations across different regions.
GSA is powered by Eseye's AnyNet eSIM and the Infinity platform, which helps manage eSIM functions efficiently. The platform allows for remote updates, automation, and network switching to ensure seamless operation.
Unlike traditional SIM cards that require manual replacement, GSA can store up to nine different network profiles on a single eSIM.
This means IoT devices can automatically switch between networks based on availability, ensuring continuous connectivity. Sounds promising!
So, If a device moves to a new region, it can download a localized profile over the air without requiring physical changes. This feature should result in maintaining strong, reliable connections and should provide a smoother user experience, regardless of location.
Additionally, GSA supports low-latency applications by routing network traffic efficiently within specific regions.
GSA is particularly useful for IoT devices, which include connected vehicles, industrial sensors, smart meters, wearable health monitors, and mobile payment terminals. These devices rely on consistent internet access to function properly.
For example, smart city traffic sensors need an uninterrupted connection to relay real-time data, while agricultural IoT sensors must stay online to monitor weather and soil conditions in remote areas.
Along with improved connectivity, GSA offers extra services such as device assessment and support for emerging eSIM standards. These features help businesses expand and adapt their IoT solutions as technology evolves.
AT&T emphasizes that GSA enhances global IoT connectivity by providing a smarter, more efficient way for devices to stay online. Eseye also highlights its role in developing this advanced eSIM technology, reinforcing its expertise in global connectivity solutions. Together, AT&T and Eseye aim to offer a more reliable and seamless experience for businesses managing IoT operations across different regions.
Recommended Stories
For now, GSA is focused on IoT, but if AT&T expands similar eSIM capabilities to smartphones, it could make connectivity more flexible, efficient, and cost-effective for regular users too. We could benefit from automatic network switching, reducing dropped calls or weak signals in areas with poor AT&T coverage.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: