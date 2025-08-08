$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

AT&T customers say a payment glitch just emptied their accounts – check yours now

Pending duplicate charges mean days without access to their own money.

AT&T Wireless service
A photo of AT&T's logo hanging on a building.
Billing screw-ups aren't exactly rare in the wireless world – whether you are with T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T, these things happen, and they are always a headache.
But right now, it is AT&T customers who are feeling the pain, as a rather big billing error is draining bank accounts and leaving some people with no money left for their other expenses.

Reports started popping up online from users saying they were charged multiple times after paying their bills yesterday. Something in AT&T's payment system appears to have gone haywire, billing customers far more than once for the same transaction.

I paid my phone bill this morning and it has been charged to my account FIVE TIMES!! I am on a long hold with customer service but expect that they won't be able to give the money back immediately since the charges are pending. This is not an option for me. I have other bills that I paid and have not yet processed through my account. What do I do?! I am so beyond frustrated.
– Successful-Mud4164, Reddit, August 2025

And it's not just one person. Dozens of users have chimed in with nearly identical stories.

Same thing happened to me today. Got charged 3x trying to pay my internet bill. CS told me I'll have to wait to see if the charges fall off. Sigh.
– SuperSpicyGhost, Reddit, August 2025

The big problem? These extra charges can't be reversed instantly. Because they are still "pending" in the banking system, customers have to wait several days for the transactions to fully process and then be refunded – and for people living paycheck to paycheck, that's a huge issue.

Same. I've been charged 4 times so far! It's ridiculous. I called and they told me I'd just have to "wait and see" for the charges to drop off and deal with it in the meantime. great customer service!
– Ashxx23, Reddit, August 2025

For many, that money is needed to cover rent, groceries, and other bills – not just AT&T service.

Same. On phone with them and bank trying to figure this out. It's ridiculous. Can't pay anything else right now. 
– MsIntuition247, Reddit, August 2025

If your carrier accidentally charged you multiple times, how would you handle it?

Customer service, according to affected users, hasn't been much help. Right now, the only real advice seems to be: sit tight and wait. And the situation is even worse for some, with entire paychecks being wiped out in one shot.

I am in the exact same boat!! They have charged me 5x and I had to call my bank to block them and they've since tried to charge me two more times. I got paid today and they took my entire paycheck. Bank can't do anything because the charges are pending. This is unacceptable!
– Alternative-Pie1576, Reddit, August 2025

If this turns out to be an AT&T system issue, the company should do more than just quietly fix it — they should help cover late fees and other financial hits caused by the overcharges.

I went through this today as well! 3x had to cancel my card to get it to stop currently waiting on an ATT call back. This sucks and is not fair. Get it together. We have other bills that are currently on auto pay who's gonna pay the over charges?
– MrsMoment2022, Reddit, August 2025

Right now, it is unclear what is behind the mess. Some users think it might be a glitch specifically affecting Apple Pay payments. If that is true, hopefully AT&T will confirm soon.

If you are an AT&T customer looking to avoid this kind of mess, one workaround could be paying through PayPal or Venmo instead of directly from your main bank account. That way, you can keep just the exact amount you need for the bill in that account, minimizing risk if something like this happens.

This isn't the first time a carrier has had a similar payment problem, either. Earlier this year, a T-Mobile AutoPay glitch – linked to a Visa technical issue – caused customers to be charged twice. This AT&T problem is starting to look like it could be in the same category.

We've reached out to AT&T for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.

