Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Surprise add-ons are being blamed on sales tactics and a glitchy AI assistant.
Every now and then, we hear stories about bills with mobile providers suddenly jumping in some unexpected way. It happens with T-Mobile, it happens with AT&T and of course, it happens with Verizon, too. One customer recently shared their experience with Verizon and unfortunately, it is not the first time we've heard something like this.
I went to the Verizon store to add a line and get a watch. I'm looking at my Verizon account and just noticed that the person assisting me added the 100GB of hot spot add on, Netflix & IMAX and insurance which I never asked for. All I wanted was the watch. I expected my bill to be $170-$180 but it's $261 with all these add ons that I never asked for. Will Verizon credit my account for the stuff that was added?
– Cool_Competition4622, Reddit, May 2025
It looks like this user – and others who jumped into the discussion – might have been caught in one of two scenarios: either they were targeted by shady reps trying to hit sales quotas or they ran into issues caused by Verizon's new AI tool, Personal Shopper.
That is the same tool we recently reported on, which some reps are pushing back against because it interferes with how they are trying to do their jobs. Either way, your monthly bill might end up being collateral damage.
We got a new program named personal shopper. It's literally an AI that adds shit whenever we're trying to make a change to the account and if we're not paying attention and don't remove it before we finish whatever transaction we're working on it'll add perks to your account. Might not be the reps fault.
–SniperInCherno, Reddit, May 2025
Now, whether this stuff gets added by AI or by a rep trying to meet a quota, it still ends up being a frustrating situation for the customer.
Tell me about it. I went in for 2 new phones and was told I had to update my plan as my old plan was obsolete. I had no problem with that. As we discussed options, the employee kept saying stuff like, "Oh, this will save you $10 a month and that will save you $20 a month and on, and on." When I received my second monthly bill (I know that the first bill would have contained conversion fees, etc.), I was shocked that the bill had increased like $100 per month. I marched back, discovered and removed all the items added that were not discussed and modifying more items, ultimately dropping the bill by over $50 from original and about $150 from modified. I wish I could have gotten that worker fired.
– parallelmeme, Reddit, May 2025
The upside is that these charges are often reversible if you catch them in time and reach out to Verizon. But still, the damage is already done – it is a bad look and an even worse experience. Verizon needs to take a closer look at how its AI tools are functioning (especially since reps don't seem to like them) and also make sure sales staff aren't under pressure to sneak stuff onto accounts just to hit a number.
Same. I cancelled it 1 day after seeing it was added. Called a rep and they credited me the $10. The entire time the perk just says "Will cancel soon". I got charged another $10 this month. Perk is still" cancelling" soon. I'm so sick of calling into Verizon.
– Miserable_Run1091, Reddit, May 2025
Consumer frustration over these types of practices is boiling over and it is starting to show in real-world behavior. More and more users are stepping away from not just Verizon but also AT&T and T-Mobile because of the so-called predatory practices.
THIS️ IS why I do not do any business in store. On two different occasions I have had a sales rep do the exact same thing and when I confronted them about it I was told "I don't know how that got added to your account" I forcefully told them me either REMOVE IT!
–MrKennedy76, Reddit, May 2025
If something like this ever happens to you, the best thing you can do is act fast. Call customer service, cancel the add-ons through the app if possible and get everything in writing. Just know that even if you cancel right away, you still might get charged for the time it was active.
We've reached out to Verizon for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.
