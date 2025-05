Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for

Verizon

–SniperInCherno, Reddit, May 2025

Now, whether this stuff gets added by AI or by a rep trying to meet a quota, it still ends up being a frustrating situation for the customer.





– parallelmeme, Reddit, May 2025

Recommended Stories Verizon . But still, the damage is already done – it is a bad look and an even worse experience. Verizon needs to take a closer look at how its AI tools are functioning (especially since reps don't seem to like them) and also make sure sales staff aren't under pressure to sneak stuff onto accounts just to hit a number.



Now, whether this stuff gets added by AI or by a rep trying to meet a quota, it still ends up being a frustrating situation for the customer.The upside is that these charges are often reversible if you catch them in time and reach out to. But still, the damage is already done – it is a bad look and an even worse experience.needs to take a closer look at how its AI tools are functioning (especially since reps don't seem to like them) and also make sure sales staff aren't under pressure to sneak stuff onto accounts just to hit a number.

– Miserable_Run1091, Reddit, May 2025

Consumer frustration over these types of practices is boiling over and it is starting to show in real-world behavior. because of the so-called predatory practices.



Consumer frustration over these types of practices is boiling over and it is starting to show in real-world behavior. More and more users are stepping away from not just Verizon but also AT&T and T-Mobile because of the so-called predatory practices.

–MrKennedy76, Reddit, May 2025





We've reached out to Verizon for a comment and will update the story when we have a response. If something like this ever happens to you, the best thing you can do is act fast. Call customer service, cancel the add-ons through the app if possible and get everything in writing. Just know that even if you cancel right away, you still might get charged for the time it was active.

Switch today and get up to four Galaxy A36 5G phones for free Available with Total Wireless 5G or 5G+ Unlimited plans. Buy at Total Wireless

Every now and then, we hear stories about bills with mobile providers suddenly jumping in some unexpected way. It happens with T-Mobile it happens with AT&T and of course, it happens with Verizon , too. One customer recently shared their experience withand unfortunately, it is not the first time we've heard something like this.