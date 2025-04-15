T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
Update from April 16, 2025:
T-Mobile has informed us that the glitch was caused by a Visa technical release and they are working on a fix.
This issue was caused by a Visa technical release with some banks. They are actively working to correct the issue, and we will be working with them to make sure charges are reversed for our customers.
—T-Mobile spokesperson, April 2025
The original story from April 16, 2025 follows below:
T-Mobile's automatic fee deduction service AutoPay takes care of your bill every month. It didn't work as intended for some customers this month.
AutoPay links your bank account or debit card to your T-Mobile account and deducts payment every month. You basically trust T-Mobile to only withdraw as much as the payment due. And while the system mostly works fine, it can glitch out, like it did this month.
Per The Mobile Report, some customers were double-charged between April 10 and April 13. And since only payment would have shown up on the account, many customers might not even be aware that they were billed twice, unless they keep an eye on their bank account.
T-Mobile is aware of the issue and has promised to refund the extra payment. Customers are not required to do anything for the refund. If some charges in your bank account don't add up and you suspect they are related to T-Mobile, you may be tempted to reach out, but since the company's system will have no record of the duplicate payment, the representative likely won't be able to help you.
If you have been overcharged, the company will presumably refund the extra amount. Otherwise, if money was not taken out twice and there were just two pending charges, the other will expire after a certain amount of time.
At the end of the day, it's nothing to worry about and you don't even have to notify the company or take any other action to rectify the situation.
Issues like this crop up periodically, but T-Mobileusually rectifies the mistake. Sales representatives on the other hand, will likely be clueless, as evident by a conversation a customer had with a representative.
T-Mobile charged my debit card twice today. I reached out to customer service but they said they only see one payment. The agent even said this,
“You can be 100% sure that we have received only one payment on the account as of now. In case double payment is received, we'll be glad to return it for you right away.”
—shopeezorro, Reddit user, 2023
Of course, the better course of action would have been to also email customers so they would know for sure that it was T-Mobile who charged them rather than keeping them waiting until whenever it decides to issue the reversal.
This is also a reminder to never let any transaction go unnoticed.
T-Mobile seems to be having problems with its systems lately, with many customers expressing frustration about being charged for free lines and others receiving a higher bill even though they were not notified about a rate increase.
