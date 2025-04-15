T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice

Update from April 16, 2025:





T-Mobile has informed us that the glitch was caused by a Visa technical release and they are working on a fix.





— T-Mobile spokesperson, April 2025





The original story from April 16, 2025 follows below:





This issue was caused by a Visa technical release with some banks. They are actively working to correct the issue, and will we be working with them to make sure charges are reversed for our customers.





Issues like this crop up periodically, but T-Mobile rectifies the mistake. Sales representatives on the other hand, will likely be clueless, as evident by a conversation a customer had with a representative.





—shopeezorro, Reddit user, 2023





T-Mobile who charged them rather than keeping them waiting until whenever it decides to issue the reversal.



This is also a reminder to never let any transaction go unnoticed.

T-Mobile seems to be having problems with its systems lately, with seems to be having problems with its systems lately, with many customers expressing frustration about being charged for free lines and others receiving a higher bill even though they were not notified about a rate increase. Of course, the better course of action would have been to also email customers so they would know for sure that it waswho charged them rather than keeping them waiting until whenever it decides to issue the reversal.This is also a reminder to never let any transaction go unnoticed.