AT&T tests same-day phone deliveries using Uber

Last November, T-Mobile started offering same-day delivery of new phones to new and existing customers





During that event, the carrier also announced that DoorDash will make same-day deliveries of new phones ordered from T-Life. New subscribers who use the 15 Minutes to Better system to switch to T-Mobile can arrange to have their new phones delivered the same day via DoorDash Drive





Besides new subscribers, T-Mobile customers upgrading their phones via T-Life or the T-Mobile app can also get their new devices delivered the same day. The specific model ordered has to be available in the color requested at a participating retail store, within a 20-mile radius of major U.S. cities.

AT&T is using Uber to test phone deliveries in Texas.





T-Mobile 's same-day phone delivery service, although it is much more limited. AT&T uses company employees to not only deliver customers' new phones, but also set them up. This is not available nationwide and only in certain areas. AT&T has a different version of's same-day phone delivery service, although it is much more limited.uses company employees to not only deliver customers' new phones, but also set them up. This is not available nationwide and only in certain areas.



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Did you ever have a phone you ordered from a carrier arrive late? Yes, but only by a few days. One phone was over a month late. I once had to wait several months for the phone I ordered. One phone never arrved, All the phones I've ordered have arrived on time. Vote 0 Votes





AT&T customers in an eligible area see if this service is available in their area. We have embedded this image in this article. A fresh report cites a source who says that AT&T is offering same-day device delivery in Texas through Uber. This source has shared an image showing whatcustomers in an eligible area see if this service is available in their area. We have embedded this image in this article.









The ad promotes "Same-day Delivery" and starts by saying "The phone you want. Without the wait." It points out that the service is provided by Uber, and a phone ordered by 2:30 pm (12:30 pm on Sunday) will arrive on the same day. "Charges, terms, and restrictions apply," says the ad.

Verizon screwed up the delivery of my Pixel 6 Pro





This appears to be a test for now and a future nationwide rollout of AT&T 's Uber-powered same-day phone delivery service certainly seems to be in the cards. It's great for customers, especially impatient phone nerds like myself who want to receive their newly ordered handset yesterday.



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A few years ago when I ordered my Pixel 6 Pro straight from the My Verizon website, the carrier sent it to the wrong address. As a result, the phone arrived about two weeks late, which was not really the end of the world, although it felt like it at the time.





So yeah, having the opportunity to pick out a new phone in the morning and having it in your hands that evening is going to appeal to quite a few AT&T subscribers if the carrier decides to roll this out nationwide.

Some Verizon subscribers can also get their new phone on the day it was ordered





Verizon also has a same-day delivery partner, Pro On the Go. Same-day delivery is free to Verizon customers who are subscribed to Verizon Mobile Protect or certain Mobile Secure insurance plans. Depending on your location, if you are not eligible for free same-day delivery, your new phone might be driven to you for a flat rate fee of $19.99. The phone you want must be in stock at a local fulfillment hub.





The order must be placed by 3 pm for you to receive it on the same day. If the order is made after that cut-off time, it will be delivered to you by the next morning.





Unlike T-Mobile 's same-day delivery through DoorDash Drive, when Pro On the Go delivers a new phone, someone over 18 must be there to sign for the delivery, and sit through the setup process. With AT&T 's Uber delivery, the customer who purchased the new phone is expected to be home at the time the device is delivered, and he must repeat a PIN code to the driver that will verify his identity.