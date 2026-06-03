Eight years after it is introduced for Android, iOS finally gets this useful tool in iOS 27

Apple is going to include a new feature in iOS 27 that will make it fun to dine out as a group once again. Don't you hate it when you're part of a fairly large-sized group and when it comes time to settle up and pay the bill, everyone wants to figure out what they owe down to the exact penny? Trying to remember who ate what can lead to a small fight among friends.

New bill-splitting tool is coming to iOS 27 via the Wallet and Messages apps





Apple is going to make it easier for a group to split a bill by simply taking a photograph of the receipt and then dividing the items on the receipt among the people who ordered each one. People familiar with the plan told Bloomberg that this new feature will be introduced at WWDC 2026 , which kicks off next Monday. These people asked not to be identified since the new feature has not been publicly announced.





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The new bill splitting tool will be able to figure out each person's share of a bill including the costs, tax, and tip.

A user's Apple Watch might also receive, view, and approve payment requests right from their wrist





Apple iPhone users will be able to access the new bill splitting tool through the Wallet app or from the Messages app. Users can also tie their Apple Watch into the process as those in the group will be able to receive, view, and approve the payment requests directly on their timepiece. Also involved is Apple Cash, which is like a digital debit card built right into your iPhone's Wallet app.

Apple Cash is like a digital debit card that is built into the Wallet app





Apple Cash allows you to send and receive money through iMessage, and the balance can be spent anywhere that Apple Pay or Visa is accepted. You can also transfer the balance into your bank account. Apple also has other plans for the Wallet app on iOS 27 including the ability for users to create their own digital pass that will allow users to enter a gym, a special event, or other places that have restricted entry.

First developer beta version of iOS 27 should be released next Monday once the keynote ends





iOS 27 will be released sometime in September alongside the iOS 27 for developers should be available immediately after the keynote ends on the first day of WWDC 2026 next Monday, June 8. Hopefully it will include Siri 2.0, photo editing tools powered by AI, a new Siri camera mode, and more. The stable version ofwill be released sometime in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max , and possibly the iPhone Ultra. The first beta version offor developers should be available immediately after the keynote ends on the first day of WWDC 2026 next Monday, June 8. Hopefully it will include Siri 2.0, photo editing tools powered by AI, a new Siri camera mode, and more.









iOS 27 , it should be pointed out that As for the new bill-splitting tool in, it should be pointed out that Android phones had such a feature added to Lens in 2019 by Google.