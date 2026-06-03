Grab Samsung Galaxy 5G for free at Total Wireless

Eight years after it is introduced for Android, iOS finally gets this useful tool in iOS 27

Apple will introduce a new bill-splitting feature at WWDC, and it will launch with the release of iOS 27.

0
Alan Friedman
By
iOS Apple Software updates
Add as a preferred source on Google
Rear of iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Apple to introduce a new feature for social diners in iOS 27 | Image by PhoneArena
Apple is going to include a new feature in iOS 27 that will make it fun to dine out as a group once again. Don't you hate it when you're part of a fairly large-sized group and when it comes time to settle up and pay the bill, everyone wants to figure out what they owe down to the exact penny? Trying to remember who ate what can lead to a small fight among friends.

New bill-splitting tool is coming to iOS 27 via the Wallet and Messages apps


Apple is going to make it easier for a group to split a bill by simply taking a photograph of the receipt and then dividing the items on the receipt among the people who ordered each one. People familiar with the plan told Bloomberg that this new feature will be introduced at WWDC 2026, which kicks off next Monday. These people asked not to be identified since the new feature has not been publicly announced.

Which platform gets the best version of Google apps?
2 Votes

The new bill splitting tool will be able to figure out each person's share of a bill including the costs, tax, and tip.

A user's Apple Watch might also receive, view, and approve payment requests right from their wrist


Apple iPhone users will be able to access the new bill splitting tool through the Wallet app or from the Messages app. Users can also tie their Apple Watch into the process as those in the group will be able to receive, view, and approve the payment requests directly on their timepiece. Also involved is Apple Cash, which is like a digital debit card built right into your iPhone's Wallet app.

Apple Cash is like a digital debit card that is built into the Wallet app


Apple Cash allows you to send and receive money through iMessage, and the balance can be spent anywhere that Apple Pay or Visa is accepted. You can also transfer the balance into your bank account. Apple also has other plans for the Wallet app on iOS 27 including the ability for users to create their own digital pass that will allow users to enter a gym, a special event, or other places that have restricted entry.

First developer beta version of iOS 27 should be released next Monday once the keynote ends


The stable version of iOS 27 will be released sometime in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and possibly the iPhone Ultra. The first beta version of iOS 27 for developers should be available immediately after the keynote ends on the first day of WWDC 2026 next Monday, June 8. Hopefully it will include Siri 2.0, photo editing tools powered by AI, a new Siri camera mode, and more.

Google Lens helped to split bills on Android phones back n 2019. | Image by Business Insider - Eight years after it is introduced for Android, iOS finally gets this useful tool in iOS 27
Google Lens helped to split bills on Android phones back n 2019. | Image by Business Insider

As for the new bill-splitting tool in iOS 27, it should be pointed out that Android phones had such a feature added to Lens in 2019 by Google.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
AT&T and T-Mobile look on as Verizon continues its winning streak
AT&T and T-Mobile look on as Verizon continues its winning streak
T-Mobile is axing stores, and you told us exactly where you'd go instead
T-Mobile is axing stores, and you told us exactly where you'd go instead
Latest News
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could outperform every flagship before it thanks to this Samsung research team
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could outperform every flagship before it thanks to this Samsung research team