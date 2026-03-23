Below bronze: AT&T is reaching for copper instead of learning from T-Mobile and Verizon's mistakes

AT&T

AT&T

AT&T

AT&T

AT&T





What's AT&T trying to do? Lowering prices by removing unnecessary extras. Lowering the value it provides. Making it easier for me to switch. Vote 11 Votes

Settling for bronze

Verizon remains the leader with 146.9 million customers, followed by T-Mobile at 142.4 million. AT&T sits in a distant third with 120.1 million.



While AT&T 's customers T-Mobile 's Un-carrier branding and Verizon 's premium image helped them weather backlash from their own price increases. AT&T may not fare as well. This gamble could cause the gap between AT&T and its larger rivals to widen even further.

remains the leader with 146.9 million customers, followed byat 142.4 million.sits in a distant third with 120.1 million.While's customers tend to be the most loyal , the carrier risks alienating them with this hike.'s Un-carrier branding and's premium image helped them weather backlash from their own price increases.may not fare as well. This gamble could cause the gap betweenand its larger rivals to widen even further.

In short,is making its postpaid plans less attractive to budget-conscious customers. This essentially means that if customers on legacy plans take the plunge, the mid-tier Extra 2.0 will likely make the most sense, even if it throws their monthly budget out of whack.