Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service

T-Mobile was the first in the U.S. to deploy a 5G Standalone network back in 2020.

AT&T customers should be excited because today the carrier has pressed the "on button" and its 5G Standalone network is now running nationwide. As we've discussed several times, most of the 5G signals that U.S. wireless customers have connected to have come from 4G LTE networks that used 5G radios over a 4G infrastructure. This was done so that carriers could offer 5G service without waiting for new networks to be built. T-Mobile was the first with a 5G Standalone (SA) network which launched in 2020.

5G Standalone networks allow customers to ask for a customized network slice


A 5G SA network is built with a 5G core and is bult for 5G connectivity allowing it to deliver faster upload speeds, lower latency, higher reliability, and special features. One of those features is the ability to offer wireless customers their own, optimized "slice" of the network. Known as network slicing, a wireless firm with 5G SA (such as AT&T) can create a virtual network containing certain characteristics that the customer wants.

Image of AT&amp;amp;T cell tower.
AT&T cell tower. | Image credit-WjacTV

Some customers want a guaranteed low latency level allowing for incredibly fast response times to an input. This would be required for remote surgeries, self-driving vehicles, and real-time gaming. Some customers might demand higher levels of reliability, while others might demand a minimum or fixed amount of upload and download bandwidth. This means that the customer will experience consistent performance even during times of network congestion.

"We put the customer first. Our priority is to provide the best network experience, regardless of the technology. We focus on ensuring every innovation we introduce meets our high standards for quality and reliability instead of rushing something that might not be ready."
                                    -AT&T
The carrier notes that 5G SA networks have reached a level that AT&T says makes it ripe for nationwide expansion. "This growth is powered by an open and virtualized network, which enables us to scale efficiently and foster collaboration within an open ecosystem of partners. By embracing this open and virtualized network architecture, we are not only modernizing our infrastructure but also unlocking significant advantages for our customers and partners," the wireless provider said,

AT&T's 5G RedCap network is also available nationwide


The company has already been using 5G SA for certain services coast-to-coast. And the company says that millions of its subscribers have already been on its 5G SA network and it is expanding availability to its customers "as device support and provisioning allow." Additionally, AT&T recently announced its 5G Reduced Capability (RedCap) technology, which is also available nationwide. This is a low-bandwidth version of 5G that is perfect for wearable devices. 

Are you always getting connected to a 5G network?

Vote View Result

AT&T's 5G RedCap network is available to run the new Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3. 5G RedCap service reduces power usage and requires fewer antennas.

With 5G SA now available nationwide on AT&T, the carrier says that it is getting set for the "next wave of innovation, creativity, and connection." 

