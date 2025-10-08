Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service

5G Standalone networks allow customers to ask for a customized network slice





A 5G SA network is built with a 5G core and is bult for 5G connectivity allowing it to deliver faster upload speeds, lower latency, higher reliability, and special features. One of those features is the ability to offer wireless customers their own, optimized "slice" of the network. Known as network slicing, a wireless firm with 5G SA (such as AT&T ) can create a virtual network containing certain characteristics that the customer wants.









Some customers want a guaranteed low latency level allowing for incredibly fast response times to an input. This would be required for remote surgeries, self-driving vehicles, and real-time gaming. Some customers might demand higher levels of reliability, while others might demand a minimum or fixed amount of upload and download bandwidth. This means that the customer will experience consistent performance even during times of network congestion.





- AT&T

The carrier notes that 5G SA networks have reached a level that AT&T says makes it ripe for nationwide expansion. "This growth is powered by an open and virtualized network, which enables us to scale efficiently and foster collaboration within an open ecosystem of partners. By embracing this open and virtualized network architecture, we are not only modernizing our infrastructure but also unlocking significant advantages for our customers and partners," the wireless provider said,

AT&T's 5G RedCap network is also available nationwide





The company has already been using 5G SA for certain services coast-to-coast. And the company says that millions of its subscribers have already been on its 5G SA network and it is expanding availability to its customers "as device support and provisioning allow." Additionally, AT&T recently announced its 5G Reduced Capability (RedCap) technology , which is also available nationwide. This is a low-bandwidth version of 5G that is perfect for wearable devices.

With 5G SA now available nationwide on AT&T , the carrier says that it is getting set for the "next wave of innovation, creativity, and connection."

