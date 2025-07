There’s a different wave of 5G coming and AT&T is already riding it

in the 5G space – and no, it’s not about lightning-fast speeds or fancy flagship phones. The carrier now has nationwide coverage for 5G RedCap, and it already reaches over 200 million Points of Presence (POPs) across the US. AT&T just hit a pretty huge milestone in the 5G space – and no, it’s not about lightning-fast speeds or fancy flagship phones. The carrier now has nationwide coverage for 5G RedCap, and it already reaches over 200 million Points of Presence (POPs) across the US.



So, what is RedCap? It’s basically a low-bandwidth version of 5G – also known as NR-Light – made specifically for IoT devices, wearables, sensors and other gadgets that don’t need ultra-high bandwidth but do need solid, always-on connectivity. Think smartwatches, XR glasses, fitness bands, surveillance gear – all the stuff that can benefit from a cellular connection but doesn’t need full-blown 5G. So, what is RedCap? It’s basically a low-bandwidth version of 5G – also known as NR-Light – made specifically for IoT devices, wearables, sensors and other gadgets that don’t need ultra-high bandwidth but do need solid, always-on connectivity. Think smartwatches, XR glasses, fitness bands, surveillance gear – all the stuff that can benefit from a cellular connection but doesn’t need full-blown 5G.



Because it’s lighter, RedCap means lower power usage, fewer antennas and cheaper hardware. That opens the door for more affordable and longer-lasting cellular-connected devices, whether it’s healthcare gear, logistics trackers, industrial sensors, fleet management tools, wearables or smart gadgets. You name it. Because it’s lighter, RedCap means lower power usage, fewer antennas and cheaper hardware. That opens the door for more affordable and longer-lasting cellular-connected devices, whether it’s healthcare gear, logistics trackers, industrial sensors, fleet management tools, wearables or smart gadgets. You name it.



Receive the latest AT&T news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy AT&T ’s nationwide RedCap network comes just two years after the company made its first RedCap data call over a live 5G Standalone network. Now, it’s working with partners like Semtech, Telit Cinterion, and Rhino Mobility to certify new RedCap modules and expand the ecosystem. ’s nationwide RedCap network comes just two years after the company made its first RedCap data call over a live 5G Standalone network. Now, it’s working with partners like Semtech, Telit Cinterion, and Rhino Mobility to certify new RedCap modules and expand the ecosystem.





What do you think is the most useful part of 5G right now? Faster phone speeds, obviously. Smarter, always-connected wearables. Reliable IoT for healthcare, factories, etc. Cheap and efficient hotspots. None of it feels that useful yet. Faster phone speeds, obviously. 0% Smarter, always-connected wearables. 0% Reliable IoT for healthcare, factories, etc. 0% Cheap and efficient hotspots. 0% None of it feels that useful yet. 100%



AT&T also just certified the Franklin Wireless RG350, which becomes the first commercially approved 5G RedCap device for its network.





– Jason Sikes, VP Device Technology, AT&T , July 2025



It is a mobile hotspot powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System, designed to deliver the simplicity and efficiency of RedCap in a compact, travel-friendly package. Whether you are remote working, traveling or just need a solid backup connection, this could be a handy option. It is a mobile hotspot powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System, designed to deliver the simplicity and efficiency of RedCap in a compact, travel-friendly package. Whether you are remote working, traveling or just need a solid backup connection, this could be a handy option.



And honestly? That might be more impactful in the long run than another round of speed bumps on our phones. With RedCap, we are talking about bringing smart connectivity to everything from hospital beds to factory floors – and that’s when 5G starts to feel really useful.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99! Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

While AT&T is preparing to shut down a service that could leave some vulnerable users disconnected , the carrier is also moving forward in a big way when it comes to expanding connectivity.