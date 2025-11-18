Refurb iPhone 15 (256 GB) – $479 at Back Market
Trending:
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
The wait is over, our new coffee table book "Iconic Phones" is finally here! Get your copy today and relive the magic of the devices that changed the world. Order now while quantities last!

It's time for Verizon to stop with the meaningless freebies: they cause more harm than good

Yeah, the pizza party should be outlawed.

By
4comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Verizon Editorials
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
A phone with the Verizon logo on its screen.
You're not supposed to look a gift horse in the mouth, but let's be real: nobody wants something that they don't need. What's worse, if one gets a gift that's too condescending, the feelings can quickly turn sour.

Such is the story of a super loyal Verizon customer, who got a free Shutterfly calendar (minus the shipping cost) for sticking with the Big Red for 25 years.

The frustrated customer assessed it as a "slap in the face" and others reported they got the same freebie for sticking with Verizon for many years in a row (and they were equally unhappy with the gift).

I don't think these Verizon subscribers are mad at the calendar itself – although someone made a bitter comment that this is the "gift that keeps on giving the whole year round".

It's something else



It's not that I have anything against calendars or branded hats per se. But the thing is, we live in a different world now.

Back in the 90s or early 2000s, getting a small gift from a big company felt like being noticed. A pen with a logo, a coffee mug, a branded t-shirt – they had novelty value because we didn't have instant access to hundreds of alternatives at the click of a button. A calendar might have genuinely been useful when it doubled as a desk organizer or a conversation starter. 

Today, it's just another paperweight.

The scale of consumer choice has exploded. We have same-day deliveries, endless online marketplaces, and a growing obsession with gadgets that (in theory) improve our daily routines.

The $10 discount




A $10 calendar or mug, or hat from a telco feels like a token from a bygone era. It signals thought, yes, but not much else. And if the company wants me to feel appreciated, it needs to think bigger, or at least smarter.

That's where the bill discount idea comes in. If Verizon really wanted to show loyalty, they wouldn't hand me something I'd toss in a drawer. They'd knock $10 off my monthly bill. Hell, even $5 would count more.

The math is simple. Prices are climbing everywhere – groceries, rent, energy bills. A freebie that doesn't offset these rising costs doesn't help. On the other hand, a real financial gesture, even a modest one, signals understanding. It says: "We see you, we know what you're paying every month, and we value your commitment". A mug or calendar doesn't do that. It might get a chuckle for five seconds, but that's it.

Recommended Stories

Freebies aren't going anywhere



Of course, corporations are never going to just give stuff away without strings attached. Freebies exist because they're a marketing tool, a way to keep you engaged and talking about their brand. But there's a fine line between engagement and condescension.

Commitment should count for something. I can't help thinking about what real appreciation would look like. If someone has been a customer for a quarter of a century, they've weathered rate hikes, network changes, and a decade of tech evolution. They've stuck around through better deals at competitors, through service hiccups and whatnot.

In an ideal world, that kind of long-term commitment deserves something substantial. One free year of service would be extreme, sure, but it illustrates the principle: loyalty deserves recognition that actually affects the customer's life.

I'm not naive. I know telcos can't hand out free years like candy. They have margins and shareholder expectations. But there's a middle ground between a calendar and 12 months of free service.

So, here's my take: it's time for Verizon, and really any telco playing the nostalgia card with outdated freebies, to rethink the strategy.

The office "pizza party" phenomenon is ridiculed for a reason. If you want loyalty, you reward loyalty in a way that matters.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
COMMENTS (4)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want

Latest News

FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless