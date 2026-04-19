Apple's most anticipated MacBook Pro just hit a major snag
The touch-screen redesign could slip into 2027.
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M5 MacBook Pro. | Image by Apple
If you've been holding out for Apple's next big Mac upgrades, you might want to temper your expectations. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, reports that the industrywide memory shortage is threatening to push back two of Apple's most hyped machines: the Mac Studio and the touch-screen MacBook Pro.
The MacBook Pro that has everyone excited is the redesigned model with a touch screen, thinner body, and a Dynamic Island featuring a hole-punch camera cutout. Gurman had previously placed the launch window between late 2026 and early 2027, however, he now warns that memory shortages paired with the move to M6 chips could push it toward the later end of that range.
Apple had earmarked new Mac Studio models for around the middle of this year, succeeding the M4 Max and M3 Ultra versions from 2025. Gurman says shortages are already delaying shipments of current memory-heavy Mac configurations, and that pressure is spilling into unreleased products. Internally, Apple now expects the new Mac Studios won't ship until around October.
We've been following this for a while now, and until recently, the biggest visible impact was higher prices and longer shipping times on existing products. This is different.
The touch-screen MacBook Pro might not arrive until 2027
M5 MacBook Pro | Image by Apple
The MacBook Pro that has everyone excited is the redesigned model with a touch screen, thinner body, and a Dynamic Island featuring a hole-punch camera cutout. Gurman had previously placed the launch window between late 2026 and early 2027, however, he now warns that memory shortages paired with the move to M6 chips could push it toward the later end of that range.
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On the software side, everything is reportedly on track for fall. So the holdup would come down entirely to supply. The product itself is coming along fine, but the parts just aren't there yet.
The Mac Studio is getting pushed back too
Apple had earmarked new Mac Studio models for around the middle of this year, succeeding the M4 Max and M3 Ultra versions from 2025. Gurman says shortages are already delaying shipments of current memory-heavy Mac configurations, and that pressure is spilling into unreleased products. Internally, Apple now expects the new Mac Studios won't ship until around October.
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What's your strategy for buying a Mac right now?
The memory shortage is no longer just a pricing problem
We've been following this for a while now, and until recently, the biggest visible impact was higher prices and longer shipping times on existing products. This is different.
We're now looking at delays on products Apple hasn't even announced yet, and the Mac lineup, with its higher memory configurations, is taking the hardest hit.
Personally, I thought about waiting for the touch-screen MacBook Pro when I was laptop shopping earlier this year. But with electronics prices going up across the board, I went with the M5 MacBook Air rather than betting on a product that might land well outside my budget. Looking at Gurman's report now, I'm glad I didn't wait.
Sometimes buying now is the smarter move
Personally, I thought about waiting for the touch-screen MacBook Pro when I was laptop shopping earlier this year. But with electronics prices going up across the board, I went with the M5 MacBook Air rather than betting on a product that might land well outside my budget. Looking at Gurman's report now, I'm glad I didn't wait.
If you need a Mac today, the M5 MacBook Pro is still a fantastic machine. If the touch-screen redesign is what you're really after, just know it might take longer to arrive, and it probably won't be cheap when it does.
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