Apple MacBook Pro M5 release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades

We've all heard the rumors about Apple redesigning the MacBook Pro with a thinner design and an OLED touchscreen display, but let's tear the bandaid straight from the get-go: all these exciting updates are likely coming with the future M6 generation and not the immediately upcoming M5 one.





As usual with any new Apple Silicon generation, we expect major bumps to efficiency and performance, which is usually the biggest power draw with laptops. Let's dive into the sea of rumors and see what else might be coming to the MacBook Pro M5.





Price and release date





The MacBook Pro M5 was initially expected to arrive this October, which is typically when Apple likes to launch new laptops.





However, numerous reports from reputable sources like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo agree that the MacBook Pro with M5 on board is getting delayed a bit and won't see the light of day until early 2026. Gurman expects the new laptops to hit the market either by the end of Q4'25 or in Q1'26. The laptops are reportedly about to enter mass production in October/November 2025, which tracks well with that rumor.





Prices are unlikely to be changed in comparison with the previous MacBook Pro generation and will most likely remain the same.





Prices for the 14-inch version will likely start at $1,599 for the most basic 14-inch version with the vanilla Apple M5 chip. The 16-inch model with the M5 will likely start at $2499.





Stepping up to the M5 Pro chip, the 14-inch model could start at up to $2,499, while the 16-inch model would go for $2,899.





Finally, the M5 Max will surely elevate the prices to $3,499 for the 14-inch model and up to a staggering $3,999 for the 16-inch model.





Of course, choosing different memory and storage combinations will make these prices fluctuate.





Design and ports





We don't expect any major design changes to the MacBook Pro.





Apple is saving its MacBook Pro redesign for the future MacBook Pro M6 generation, which could be out in late 2026 or early 2027, so the upcoming M5 flavor of its powerful laptop range is not getting any aesthetic changes. In fact, we'd be actually surprised if we see any differences save for possibly a new color option on the upcoming device.





The MacBook Pro will still utilize the well-known slab design language with flat frames and slightly rounded edges and corners here and there. Honestly, it's a design language that does need an introduction or any significant change: it's perfectly adequate as it is right now.









The device will definitely be available in two size flavors: 14-inch and 16-inch ones.





Due to the lack of any design changes, we are certain that the laptop will most probably retain its usual dimensions. We expect the smaller-sized and more compact 14-incher to measure 31.26 x 22.12 x 1.55 cm and weigh 1.6 kg, whereas the beefier 16-inch model will surely measure 35.57 x 24.81 x 1.68 cm and will possibly tip the scales at 2.14 kg.

Apple better not touch the scissor-style keyboard mechanism that it has employed ever since the butterfly keyboard fiasco years ago. The keyboard will remain a 78/79-button QWERTY with a Touch ID embedded in the power button.









We love the current iteration of the MacBook Pro keyboard, which is very comfortable to type on, all things considered. Sure, you might have a $400 mechanical keyboard with custom switches that's subjectively better, but for what it is, the MacBook Pro keyboard is among its strengths.





The large and super-useful capacitive trackpad is yet another highlight of the MacBook Pro that's definitely staying. If Apple is eyeing any updates to that, they'll possibly be on the inside.





Color-wise, we do hope that Apple spices things up with a new MacBook Pro color with the M5 generation. We know, we know, a laptop is not a fashion statement, and the usual Space Black and Silver blend well into the professional scene, but a slightly more colorful new paint job option would be appreciated by many.





Ports





In terms of ports, we don't expect Apple to add any, but we also don't really expect the company to remove any ports either.





That's mostly fine, as the current port selection on the MacBook Pro M5 is pretty decent in comparison with the more affordable MacBook Air, but of course many Windows-powered rivals offer an even more flexible selection in terms of I/O connections.





The MacBook Pro with M4, released roughly a year ago, kept the formula unchanged. On the left-hand side, we will get the MagSafe 3 port dedicated for charging, dual USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack.









On the right-hand side, we will likely get the dedicated HDMI port, another Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, and an SDXC card slot.









A pretty decent selection that elevates the current MacBook Pro above and beyond the MacBook Pro units from a decade ago, which were dropping ports in the pursuit of thinness.







Display





As we mentioned, no big upgrade is coming to the MacBook Pro M5 lineup.





It will use the same mini-LED display, the more sophisticated and feature-rich version of IPS LCD which utilizes thousands of different backlight areas that help it achieve great color vividness and significantly better contrast than regular LCDs.





And get this: without bragging about it during a keynote or a press release, Apple has reportedly given the MacBook Pro with M4 a quantum-dot display, which perfected the color gamut and gave it a smoother ProMotion performance in comparison with older MacBook Pro models with a mini-LED panel.





Display sizes will remain 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch, with 2880 by 1864 and 3024 by 1964-pixel resolutions, respectively. Both will be able to hit 1,600 nits of brightness in HDR mode and 1,000 nits in SDR mode. Both will have smooth ProMotion, of course.









Performance and Memory





The big upgrade with the MacBook Pro M5 will be the beating heart of the system, the 3nm chipset inside. We expect that the MacBook Pro M5 lineup will be powered by three different chips, with varying ranges of performance.





The most basic one will get the base M5 chip, which will be at the bottom of the performance charts. Pro users will likely be intrigued by the more powerful M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, which will offer higher CPU and GPU core counts and therefore better performance.





The base M5 will likely be available only in a 14-inch version; you probably won't be able to get the larger 16-inch model with the base chipset.





All new chips will be built on the ARMv9 instruction set on a 3nm technology by TSMC. They will certainly reiterate a 16-core Neural Engine for AI.





The big upgrade about the M5 could be a new server-grade SoIC packaging (TSMC's 3D stacking and hybrid wafer bonding tech), which would improve production yields and allow Apple to use separate CPU and GPU designs. This would potentially provide big improvements to the graphics performance, as it will allow the GPU to be decoupled from the unified memory and use its own memory pool.





The SoIC packaging also promises better thermal management, which is always welcome, even though the MacBook Pro has always been actively cooled.





*-anticipated figures





In terms of memory, we expect the MacBook Pro M5 to start with 16GB of RAM in the base M5 chip version, but getting the M5 Pro and the M5 Max will likely open up the floodgates to 24GB at the bare minimum and up to 128GB of RAM in the most spiced-up version of the upcoming MacBook Pro (which will surely cost a pretty penny).





Storage-wise, we expect 512GB as the bare minimum, and up to 8TB in the souped up 16-inch M5 Max variant.





Software





The laptop will definitely come with macOS 26 Tahoe, which delivers the blessing (or the curse, depending on the perspective) of Liquid Glass to the MacBook lineup. With a universal and cohesive design language that is shared between macOS, iOS, watchOS, and visionOS , Liquid Glass delivers more than a simple redesign. It is a sign that Apple aims to bolster the draw of its ecosystem, starting with the aesthetics.





Aside from the new looks, Tahoe also gives us Live Activities on the Mac, allows for Control Center customization, folder customization with symbols, emoji, and colors, the Phone and Games apps, a new icon tinting option, Shortcuts automations, Metal 4 support, and last but absolutely not least, enhanced Spotlight Search, which doubles as an app launcher.





However, Tahoe also sunsets the LaunchPad. If you've been a devoted fan of it, bad luck for you.





Battery and charging





Due to the lack of a new design, it's unlikely we'd get larger batteries inside the MacBook Pro, so their figures will possibly remain the same as on the M4 and all previous Apple Silicon MacBook Pro laptops.





However, the M5 family of chips will likely be faster and therefore more efficient, so we might potentially see a battery life bump.

*-estimated figures





Charging-wise, we're certain that MagSafe 3 will take care of the charging, freeing up one USB-C port. We expect that all MacBook Pro M5 models will come with at least a 70W USB-C wall adapter in the box, with 96W/140W chargers potentially reserved for the higher-tier M5 Pro/M5 Max models.





Should you wait for the MacBook Pro M5?





Well, it's challenging to answer this question given that the M5 series of MacBook Pro devices isn't official yet.