Apple's best security feature is causing chaos on iPhone 17 launch day

Don't get stuck waiting at the Apple Store; here's what you need to do first.

By
0comments
iOS Apple iPhone
The crowd at the NYC Fifth Avenue Apple Store
The crowd at the New York 5th Avenue Apple Store this morning. | Image credit — Apple

Apple's "Stolen Device Protection" is causing a frustrating one-hour delay for some trying to trade in their old device for a new iPhone 17. Luckily, there's a simple way to avoid the headache by preparing your phone before you even leave the house.

An unexpected hour-long wait for your new iPhone


It's iPhone 17 launch day, and while many are excited to pick up their new devices, some customers are hitting a frustrating snag. A security feature called "Stolen Device Protection," introduced with iOS 17.3, is reportedly causing "havoc" in Apple Stores by forcing a one-hour waiting period for trade-ins.

The feature is designed to prevent thieves from making critical changes to your account. It works by imposing a one-hour security delay on actions like turning off "Find My" when you're away from a trusted location, like your home or office. Since you have to disable "Find My" to trade in a device, and a public Apple Store isn't considered a "trusted location," the security timer kicks in. This is reportedly causing long lines and frustration, especially at busy locations like the Apple Store in New York.

How to avoid the trade-in delay


  • Before you leave home: The easiest way to avoid this is to turn off "Find My" while you're still at a trusted location. Just go to your settings and disable it before you head to the store.
  • If you're already at the store: There's a workaround. Open the "Find My" app, select your iPhone, and tap "Remove." You'll be prompted to prepare the device for trade-in, bypassing the delay by confirming with your Apple password.

Security vs. convenience


This situation is a perfect example of Apple's security-first philosophy creating a real-world inconvenience. The feature is working exactly as designed, but the unforeseen consequence is a clunky launch day experience. For Apple, a company that prides itself on a smooth user experience, this is a bit of a miss on their biggest day of the year.

Do you use "Stolen Device Protection" on your iPhone?

Vote View Result

A frustrating, but fixable, launch day hiccup


"Stolen Device Protection" is an excellent and necessary feature, but not anticipating this exact scenario during the iPhone launch feels like a major oversight. The excitement of getting a new phone can quickly sour if you're told to stand around for an hour.

Personally, I think the best security is the kind you don't notice until you need it. While this feature is great 99% of the time, this specific instance creates a genuinely poor user experience. Thankfully, the fix is easy. If you're planning to trade in your old iPhone, just do yourself a favor and disable "Find My" from the comfort of your couch. It's a simple step that will save you a massive headache and get that new iPhone 17 in your hands that much faster.

View All
