Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Android to be getting its own version of Apple's "Stolen Device Protection" feature

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google
Android to be getting its own version of Apple's "Stolen Device Protection" feature
Android is reportedly stepping up its security game with a feature that could significantly reduce the risk of data theft in case your phone falls into the wrong hands. Dubbed "Identity Check," this new addition aims to close a potential security gap that currently exists even with biometric authentication in place.

The problem currently lies in the fallback mechanism many Android apps use. Even if they primarily rely on fingerprint or facial recognition, they often allow users to enter their lock screen PIN or pattern as an alternative. This means that if someone steals your phone and happens to know your lock screen code, they could potentially bypass the biometric security and access sensitive data within those apps.

However, the upcoming "Identity Check" is designed to prevent this scenario. It works by intelligently disabling the PIN/password/pattern fallback option when your phone is outside of designated "trusted locations," likely your home or workplace. This forces apps to rely solely on biometrics for authentication, making it much harder for thieves to gain access.

Screenshot of Android trusted places settings
Google Play Services' mandatory biometric setting within trusted places | Image credit — Android Authority


Google appears to be leveraging its existing "Trusted Places" feature to achieve this. The Google Play Services app will likely track your phone's location and communicate with the operating system to trigger mandatory biometrics when you're away from a trusted zone.

This approach mirrors Apple's "Stolen Device Protection" feature, which also requires biometric authentication for certain actions when an iPhone is away from a familiar location. It's a smart move by Google, bringing Android's security capabilities closer to its competitor and offering users enhanced peace of mind.

It's important to note that Identity Check won't be a foolproof solution. Determined thieves could still find ways to bypass biometric security or access data through other vulnerabilities. However, it adds a significant hurdle for opportunistic thieves who might otherwise easily exploit the lock screen PIN fallback.

While we don't have an exact timeline for Identity Check's rollout, it's expected to be part of a future Android update, possibly requiring Android 15 QPR1 or later due to underlying system changes. I can see this feature being very helpful and a welcome addition for Android users who are security conscious.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale

Latest News

You still have time to act on this gorgeous Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) deal at the official store
You still have time to act on this gorgeous Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) deal at the official store
The Lenovo Tab Plus entertainment powerhouse is finally available in the US at a reasonable price
The Lenovo Tab Plus entertainment powerhouse is finally available in the US at a reasonable price
Samsung Foundry's pathetic 2nm yield could lead to a major processor shakeup
Samsung Foundry's pathetic 2nm yield could lead to a major processor shakeup
iPhone 16 reveal was so underwhelming Apple stock began dropping when it was announced
iPhone 16 reveal was so underwhelming Apple stock began dropping when it was announced
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
AirPods 4 are something special but AirPods Pro 3 could be truly brilliant (if Apple listens)
AirPods 4 are something special but AirPods Pro 3 could be truly brilliant (if Apple listens)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless