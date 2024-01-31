If you don't want to end up like this guy that got his phone stolen, here's how to protect your iPhone
Recently, we've been hearing accounts of stolen iPhones. Many cases like that can be found online, and of course, scammers are ready to extort you so that they don't end up with a beautiful iPhone 15 Pro Max that's useful just for parts.
As you may probably know, Apple prides itself on the level of security it offers to iPhone users. One such aspect is that every iPhone is linked to an Apple ID and cannot be used or unlocked using any other way if the user doesn't have the phone's passcode or Face ID. Basically, thieves are in for a nightmare if they steal an iPhone and want to then sell it as a working product.
One recent case where an iPhone owner was being extorted to remove his stolen iPhone from Find My is what sparked this article. Basically what we want to make sure is that you don't end up in a similar situation, or even if you do, to know what you can do and what you most definitely shouldn't be doing.
The phone being locked with the original owner's Apple ID means the thief cannot resell it (they can, but it's an unusable iPhone). They can't access anything or install apps. However, if the owner removes the device from Find My, the thief can then move on, reset the device, and use it as a new iPhone.
First off, let's discuss what you can do to prevent your iPhone from being stolen in the first place. These are just some common rules and we know accidents do happen (the next section addresses what to do in that case), but it's good for all of us to follow some ground rules when out and about.
Don't carry your iPhone in your back pocket in a crowded space as well. This includes bars, pubs, and public transport.
Okay, even if we're always vigilant and careful, accidents like somebody stealing your iPhone can happen. So these are some of the rules you should follow to ensure your data isn't stolen, and you don't reward the thief with a fully functioning new iPhone.
Here's how to mark your iPhone as Lost:
If your device is linked in Find My, all they've got is a bricked iPhone. So, they can't sell it as a functional phone, and they can't earn money from it. So, they will try manipulation.
In case you're worried they have somehow found your email or contacts, here's how they do it. When you mark the iPhone as Lost, the device will show the contact information you have chosen when marking it as Lost, so that if somebody finds it, they can contact you to get it back to you. Scammers can then take this information and start their scams. Ignore them, they don't have anything else on you.
Scammers and stolen iPhones
In the case mentioned above, a person who got his iPhone stolen was receiving scam messages urging him to remove the stolen device from Find My.
Rule number one: you never do what scammers want you to do.
Scammers are lying, and use manipulation to persuade you
Scammers usually resort to using manipulation tactics to make sure you do as they bid. They will lie with statements in the likes of: "I know where you live" or "I know where your family is", or try to beg with statements like "Please remove this phone from Find My or my daughter will be sad forever"... you get the gist. It's a lie, don't fall for it. Instead, read on to find out what you can do.
The recent example of a thief scammer. DO NOT listen to him
Not getting your iPhone stolen in the first place, or how to protect your iPhone
Most of those will sound... well, obvious. But sometimes we do neglect the obvious and we end up in messy situations. So, let's go over some common security rules!
- Always be aware of where your belongings are if you are out
- Beware of sob stories to get you to lend your phone to a stranger
Also, don't lend your iPhone to people you don't know. A very straightforward example that can be used by thieves is when somebody comes to you asking you for your phone to make a call because he lost his, or ran out of money, etc. In that case, you can always make the call yourself or give him some money, just don't give your phone to a stranger.
Don't lend your iPhone to a stranger. If they need to make a call, make the call for them
- iPhone is out of sight in your car when parked.
Also, here are a few software steps that you can take now to protect your iPhone even further:
- Set a strong passcode
- Have Face ID or Touch ID enabled
- Have Find My enabled (it's on by default so if you never touched it, you should be fine. Double check by going to your profile > Find My > and seeing if Find My iPhone and Find My Network settings are toggled on)
- Turn on Stolen Device Protection (for iOS 17.3)
- Use two-factor authentication for Apple ID
But accidents do happen. iPhone is gone. Now, what?
First off, simply put: nobody can access your iPhone without your permission, not even Apple. No matter what the thief says he can do, they are just lying. If you have Find My activated, there's nothing they can do to your iPhone to get access to it.
If Find My is turned on, what can a thief do with my iPhone?
When you realize your iPhone is gone, here's what you can do:
- Sell it for parts (the phone cannot be used as a regular phone) or,
- Sell it to someone on the black market who doesn't know this phone cannot be used as a regular phone
Basically, when Find My is turned on and even if the phone is erased remotely, it will still be protected with Activation Lock, a screen that requires credentials to unlock the phone.
Mark the iPhone as Lost
This will make the iPhone enter into Lost Mode, and it will be locked. It will show only your contact information on its screen, in case a good Samaritan finds it.
The Find My app is usually on an iPhone's home screen
- Go to the Find My app. You can do so from another Apple device, or from a PC on iCloud.com (access Find My from a desktop)
- Select the device.
- Click or tap "Mark as Lost" and follow the instructions.
If a scammer contacts you: ignore them and let them be miserable
The thief could be pretending they just bought your iPhone and telling you a sob story on iMessage about how it's unusable and begging you to remove the device from Find My. Or they can extort you, like we mentioned earlier. Here's what to do:
- Ignore any instructions the scammer gives you. Don't give them any personal information and don't click any links.
- Erase the iPhone. DO NOT click on "Remove this device", but click on "Erase this device" from Find My, which will delete your data from the iPhone but it will remain locked to your Apple ID. Alternatively, contact Apple to help you with this.
- Call the police to report. Also, call your carrier to mark the device as stolen.
- Contact your close ones so they know your phone was stolen.
How do these scammers find your information in that case?
So, there you go, friends! These are some simple steps you can do to protect your iPhone and data so you don't end up in a bad situation. To summarize: guard your belongings in crowded spaces and never obey the scammers.
