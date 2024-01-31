If you don't want to end up like this guy that got his phone stolen, here's how to protect your iPhone

Scammers and stolen iPhones

In the case mentioned above, a person who got his iPhone stolen was receiving scam messages urging him to remove the stolen device from Find My.





Rule number one: you never do what scammers want you to do.

Scammers are lying, and use manipulation to persuade you

Scammers usually resort to using manipulation tactics to make sure you do as they bid. They will lie with statements in the likes of: "I know where you live" or "I know where your family is", or try to beg with statements like "Please remove this phone from Find My or my daughter will be sad forever"... you get the gist. It's a lie, don't fall for it. Instead, read on to find out what you can do.







Not getting your iPhone stolen in the first place, or how to protect your iPhone

Most of those will sound... well, obvious. But sometimes we do neglect the obvious and we end up in messy situations. So, let's go over some common security rules!





Always be aware of where your belongings are if you are out

Beware of sob stories to get you to lend your phone to a stranger

Also, don't lend your iPhone to people you don't know. A very straightforward example that can be used by thieves is when somebody comes to you asking you for your phone to make a call because he lost his, or ran out of money, etc. In that case, you can always make the call yourself or give him some money, just don't give your phone to a stranger.







iPhone is out of sight in your car when parked.

Set a strong passcode

Have Face ID or Touch ID enabled

Have Find My enabled (it's on by default so if you never touched it, you should be fine. Double check by going to your profile > Find My > and seeing if Find My iPhone and Find My Network settings are toggled on)

Turn on Stolen Device Protection (for iOS 17.3)

Use two-factor authentication for Apple ID

But accidents do happen. iPhone is gone. Now, what?

First off, simply put: nobody can access your iPhone without your permission, not even Apple. No matter what the thief says he can do, they are just lying. If you have Find My activated, there's nothing they can do to your iPhone to get access to it.







If Find My is turned on, what can a thief do with my iPhone?

Sell it for parts (the phone cannot be used as a regular phone) or,

Sell it to someone on the black market who doesn't know this phone cannot be used as a regular phone

Basically, when Find My is turned on and even if the phone is erased remotely, it will still be protected with Activation Lock, a screen that requires credentials to unlock the phone.

Mark the iPhone as Lost

This will make the iPhone enter into Lost Mode, and it will be locked. It will show only your contact information on its screen, in case a good Samaritan finds it.







Go to the Find My app. You can do so from another Apple device, or from a PC on iCloud.com (access Find My from a desktop)

Select the device. Click or tap "Mark as Lost" and follow the instructions.

If a scammer contacts you: ignore them and let them be miserable

The thief could be pretending they just bought your iPhone and telling you a sob story on iMessage about how it's unusable and begging you to remove the device from Find My. Or they can extort you, like we mentioned earlier. Here's what to do:





Ignore any instructions the scammer gives you. Don't give them any personal information and don't click any links.

Erase the iPhone. DO NOT click on "Remove this device", but click on "Erase this device" from Find My, which will delete your data from the iPhone but it will remain locked to your Apple ID. Alternatively, contact Apple to help you with this.



Call the police to report. Also, call your carrier to mark the device as stolen.

Contact your close ones so they know your phone was stolen.



How do these scammers find your information in that case?