Apple Wearables

Apple execs say the Watch Series 7's biggest advantage is its larger screen

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple execs say the Watch Series 7's biggest advantage is its larger screen
Apple released its Watch Series 7 about a week ago and in an interview with CNET, execs Alan Dye and Stan Ng discussed the new wearable device and what its key selling points are.

The Apple execs explained how the new Watch Series 7 watch is better than the old one, even though it doesn’t have a new processor or new sensors. According to them the increase in display size can improve the watch experience for users.

“We had the opportunity to allow users to increase the point size [for text] even larger than we’ve allowed for in the past. That was very much motivated by the new display, far more useful and accessible to a lot of users who just need the larger point size” - Alan Dye


Dye and Ng pointed out the new exclusive to the Apple Watch Series 7 built-in keyboard for messages. This keyboard uses the QuickPath function for easier texting. In previous generations of Apple smartwatches, the best way to text was via text to speech. According to the Apple executives “precision isn’t totally critical with your taps because we have intelligence built-in,”.

Even though the new Watch Series 7 has a built-in keyboard, Dye and Ng assure it is still all about giving users easy ways for short interactions and information at a glance.

“I think a lot of those core foundational values around how we manage to watch the news remain the same. Despite the fact that we are able to allow for more content on the display, we still see it as a glanceable, smaller, shorter-interaction type of a product versus something like a phone or certainly an iPad.” - Alan Dye


Ng further added what his thoughts were on the Apple Watch’s information at a glance capability:

“It isn’t about the 30 minutes you’re spending looking at your phone and social media, or the hour on your Mac working on a document. The power of Apple Watch is in those hundreds of glances a day that might give you information that you need right at that moment.” - Stan Ng



The two execs spoke more about the Apple Watch Series 7’s new display. Ng reflected on its curved display effect and why the Cupertino company designed it this way:

“This refractive edge creates this very subtle wraparound effect. And it makes the screen appear to bend downward, right toward the watch housing. Really, it’s an optical effect, it’s due to the way the light from the OLED refracts at the edges of the front crystal. We redesigned that crystal to be more of a dome shape, which also contributed to the thicker crystal and the greater durability. So it was kind of a twofer for both.” - Stan Ng


Apple Watch Series 7 key specs


The Apple Watch Series 7 has an OLED screen with tiny bezels. It is powered by Apple’s S7 processor designed for wearables and it is coupled with 1GB of RAM. The device runs watchOS and you can get it in three body materials: Aluminum, Stainless Steel, and Titanium. Buy yours now from the offers below.

