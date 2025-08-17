At 32% off, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is an even bigger bang for the buck
The watch is loaded with features and delivers the full watchOS at a bargain price. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is the perfect choice if you want to experience watchOS on a budget, and right now this sleek timepiece can be yours at an even more tempting price.
Amazon is currently selling it at a generous 32% discount, dropping its 40mm GPS version just below the $170 mark. This means you can save $80 if you don’t dilly-dally and take advantage of this deal. We suggest you act fast and save now, as the offer has been available for a while and there’s no telling when it could expire.
While it’s not technically a premium timepiece, our friend here supports almost all the features Apple’s more expensive smartwatches come with. Missing out on ECG, always-on display, temperature sensing, and blood oxygen tracking, it rocks all the essential stuff like heart rate and sleep tracking. Additionally, it comes with key Apple safety functionalities like Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS.
Nevertheless, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) brings a lot to the table for its current price. So, if you’re an Apple fan looking for a smartwatch with loads of features and a price tag that won’t make your bank account cry, be sure to grab one while the deal lasts!
Since it runs on watchOS, it also gives you access to Apple’s App Store, where you can find third-party apps to enhance your experience even further. But just like all the other non-Ultra watches, it sadly offers up to a day, day and a half of battery life. Sure, it’s not bad by any means, as Samsung’s regular Galaxy Watches and Google’s Pixel wearables also deliver similar battery life. However, it’s still far from ideal.
