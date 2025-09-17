Apple Watch has a new power-saving mode, but you won’t be able to use it yourself
Apple is limiting who can use Adaptive Power mode on Apple Watch, maybe for a good reason.
Adaptive Power mode is one of the highlight features of iOS 26, which is turned on by default on the iPhone Air, iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max, but is also available on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 devices. It turns out it is also available on any Apple Watch that is set up for kids.
The new power-saving feature is part of watchOS 26 and is turned on by default on every compatible Apple Watch set up for children. Adaptive Power mode is also enabled automatically on previously set up for kids Apple Watches that receive the watchOS 26 update.
Described in a new Apple support document, the Watch feature functions similarly to its iPhone version. The idea is to extend the battery life by adjusting the watch’s performance. Apple warns that this may lead to Siri taking longer to process requests and a less smooth appearance of some animations and scrolling.
While turned on by default, Adaptive Power on a child’s Apple Watch can be turned off. That can be done from the Battery section inside the Settings app.
Apple’s limitations on using Adaptive Power on Apple Watch may appear a little off initially, but they make sense. For most adults, Apple Watch is an accessory to their iPhone, so a simpler battery-saving mode should be good enough for daily use. However, for children with a cellular Apple Watch as their main communication device, having it on could be critical. It would still make sense for Apple to extend the feature to more devices, but I don’t think I would miss it as much as a kid.
Your kid’s Apple Watch can use Adaptive Power mode
Formerly known as Family Setup, Apple Watch For Your Kids allows parents to set up an Apple smartwatch for their children. The children’s setup can only be done on models with cellular connectivity and is meant for children who don’t have their own iPhone.
It is not a mandatory feature
Image Credit - Apple
There’s no way for grown-ups to use the feature on their own smartwatches. Adaptive Power is exclusively available on devices set up via Apple Watch For Your Kids.
Adaptive Power makes sense on children’s watches
