Apple Watch has a new power-saving mode, but you won’t be able to use it yourself

Your kid’s Apple Watch can use Adaptive Power mode

The new power-saving feature is part of watchOS 26 and is turned on by default on every compatible Apple Watch set up for children. Adaptive Power mode is also enabled automatically on previously set up for kids Apple Watches that receive the watchOS 26 update.Formerly known as Family Setup, Apple Watch For Your Kids allows parents to set up an Apple smartwatch for their children. The children’s setup can only be done on models with cellular connectivity and is meant for children who don’t have their own iPhone.