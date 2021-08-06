Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 

Apple

Apple challenges company Traxcell over Apple Maps alleged patent infringement case

Iskra Petrova


Apple challenges company Traxcell with a complaint in Court, stating it did not infringe a patent as
Apple is no stranger to controversies and lawsuits, with the most recent one being the legal battle between it and game maker Epic. Now, things are a bit different, and the battle is not against the 'Apple tax', but against an alleged patent infringement Apple did with the Maps app. Cupertino has now filed a counter-complaint against the company that challenged it, reports AppleInsider.

Apple files a counter-complaint against Traxcell, which is suing it for alleged patent infringement


In January, non-practicing entity Traxcell filed a lawsuit with the Texas court claiming the Apple Maps app's existence infringes patents Nos. 9,918,196 and 9,549,388. These patents are regarding location and providing directional assistance to devices on a mobile network, as well as the hardware that powers these features.

However, it now seems that Traxcel has tried to slip in claims from a third Patent, that was previously unmentioned, with US Patent No 10,820,147 for a "Mobile wireless device providing off-line and on-line geographic navigation information."

This has caused Apple to file a complaint with the US District Court for the Northern District of California. Apple insists it did not infringe the Patent '147, claiming that it does not own or operate the cellular network through which its devices access the tools for maps. Apple states that such stipulation is detailed in the patent.

"This Court should not allow the threat of a future lawsuit and uncertainty surrounding Traxcell's allegations to harm and cause unpredictability to Apple's business," stated Apple.

