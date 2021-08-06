Apple challenges company Traxcell over Apple Maps alleged patent infringement case

Apple challenges company Traxcell over Apple Maps alleged patent infringement case0
Apple files a counter-complaint against Traxcell, which is suing it for alleged patent infringement
In January, non-practicing entity Traxcell filed a lawsuit with the Texas court claiming the Apple Maps app's existence infringes patents Nos. 9,918,196 and 9,549,388. These patents are regarding location and providing directional assistance to devices on a mobile network, as well as the hardware that powers these features.
This has caused Apple to file a complaint with the US District Court for the Northern District of California. Apple insists it did not infringe the Patent '147, claiming that it does not own or operate the cellular network through which its devices access the tools for maps. Apple states that such stipulation is detailed in the patent.
"This Court should not allow the threat of a future lawsuit and uncertainty surrounding Traxcell's allegations to harm and cause unpredictability to Apple's business," stated Apple.