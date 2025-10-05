Apple Vision Pro’s cancellation should sadden me, but it’s made me more excited than ever
The Apple Vision Pro has been canceled, because the company knows that it's running out of time to perfect what truly matters.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
I have remained a very strong proponent of XR (Extended Reality) for years, and I truly believe that it is the future of computing. When Apple entered the market with the Apple Vision Pro, I was stoked: because this meant that other manufacturers might start taking an interest in the industry as well.
The Apple Vision Pro is canceled now. Or, at least, the Vision Air, whatever naming scheme the company might have used for it. So why, then, am I happy about it?
Many of you are still not sold on the vision that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook share. Most people think that AR smart glasses can never replace smartphones. I think they can.
I know I’d choose AR glasses over my phone. Imagine watching a movie on a giant virtual screen during your flight, or dismissing notifications appearing in front of you with a flick of your thumb (Meta’s neural wristband is insane).
In my honest opinion, Mark Zuckerberg has the right idea, and Cook is right to be concerned. Meta has a decade of research and user data, and Apple will have to work overtime to make sure that it becomes a viable competitor to Zuckerberg’s offering.
But keeping in mind how development of Apple Intelligence has gone, I’m going to remain a bit skeptical for now.
And, to an extent, that did happen. Samsung is working on its Project Moohan XR headset, Vivo just released its own Vivo Vision headset, and the entire XR industry got a lot of much-needed publicity.
Apple can now focus on what really matters
The Vision Pro was always just a placeholder. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Can AR glasses really replace smartphones?
It all started with the humble Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses, which didn’t even have AI or a display. | Video credit — Meta
Many of you are still not sold on the vision that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook share. Most people think that AR smart glasses can never replace smartphones. I think they can.
The Meta Ray-Ban Display shown off in September aren’t even proper AR glasses. And yet, I can already see these becoming quite a popular accessory to the smartphone, especially if other companies jump in with their own glasses. Now take these glasses and give them true AR and more functionality, and you’ve got a winner on your hands.
I know I’d choose AR glasses over my phone. Imagine watching a movie on a giant virtual screen during your flight, or dismissing notifications appearing in front of you with a flick of your thumb (Meta’s neural wristband is insane).
In my honest opinion, Mark Zuckerberg has the right idea, and Cook is right to be concerned. Meta has a decade of research and user data, and Apple will have to work overtime to make sure that it becomes a viable competitor to Zuckerberg’s offering.
But keeping in mind how development of Apple Intelligence has gone, I’m going to remain a bit skeptical for now.
