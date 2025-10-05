Apple Vision Pro’s cancellation should sadden me, but it’s made me more excited than ever

Extended Reality

Apple can now focus on what really matters

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Which company's AR smart glasses would you choose? Apple Meta Another company's Won't get AR glasses Apple 55.56% Meta 0% Another company's 22.22% Won't get AR glasses 22.22%

Vision Pro

Can AR glasses really replace smartphones?

It all started with the humble Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses, which didn’t even have AI or a display. | Video credit — Meta

Many of you are still not sold on the vision that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Apple CEO



Recommended Stories The Meta Ray-Ban Display shown off in September aren’t even proper AR glasses. And yet, I can already see these becoming quite a popular accessory to the smartphone, especially if other companies jump in with their own glasses. Now take these glasses and give them true AR and more functionality, and you’ve got a winner on your hands.



I know I’d choose AR glasses over my phone. Imagine watching a movie on a giant virtual screen during your flight, or dismissing notifications appearing in front of you with a flick of your thumb ( Meta’s neural wristband is insane ).



In my honest opinion, Mark Zuckerberg has the right idea, and Cook is right to be concerned. Meta has a decade of research and user data, and Apple will have to work overtime to make sure that it becomes a viable competitor to Zuckerberg’s offering.



But keeping in mind how development of Many of you are still not sold on the vision that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook share. Most people think that AR smart glasses can never replace smartphones. I think they can.The Meta Ray-Ban Display shown off in September aren’t even proper AR glasses. And yet, I can already see these becoming quite a popular accessory to the smartphone, especially if other companies jump in with their own glasses. Now take these glasses and give them true AR and more functionality, and you’ve got a winner on your hands.I know I’d choose AR glasses over my phone. Imagine watching a movie on a giant virtual screen during your flight, or dismissing notifications appearing in front of you with a flick of your thumb ().In my honest opinion, Mark Zuckerberg has the right idea, and Cook is right to be concerned. Meta has a decade of research and user data, and Apple will have to work overtime to make sure that it becomes a viable competitor to Zuckerberg’s offering.But keeping in mind how development of Apple Intelligence has gone, I’m going to remain a bit skeptical for now.



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!