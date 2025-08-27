Apple told you the Apple Watch was carbon-neutral — but Germany just ruled it's not

Basically, Apple uses clean energy for the manufacturing of the Apple Watch. To reduce carbon emissions, the company also uses 30% renewable material and ships 50% of the devices without air transportation.





Do you trust Apple’s eco-friendly claims? Yes, Apple's doing its best No, it’s all greenwashing Sometimes, but I’m skeptical I don’t really care about eco-labels Yes, Apple's doing its best 14.29% No, it’s all greenwashing 42.86% Sometimes, but I’m skeptical 28.57% I don’t really care about eco-labels 14.29%

Apple says that this results in a 75% reduction in product emissions. Then, the company says that for the remaining emissions, it uses "high-quality carbon credits".

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer