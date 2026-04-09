Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Apple spooked Samsung and it seems we're about to benefit financially

Cupertino's first foldable is stirring things up.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Apple Editorials Galaxy Z Series iPhone Insider Reaction
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Galaxy phone.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is 3 months away. | Image by OnLeaks and Android Headlines
April's Fools is now history, but when the Galaxy Z Fold 8 rumors started pouring, I had to do a double-take. That's because the base price is allegedly staying flat at $1,999.

Oh, it's gorgeousness and gorgeousity made flesh, as that quote goes.

Two grand is certainly not a small number by any stretch of the imagination. But let's be honest here, it's 2026 and we've embraced inflation (or vice versa).

Recommended For You
Stability almost feels like a win, even though only a handful of people would spend $2,000 on a new phone.

Ironically, one could say that since everything else – including many 2026 phones, like the Galaxy S26 which came with a $100 price hike – is now pricier, that would make the Galaxy Z Fold 8 feel almost "accessible". But in reality, the more that food, rent and gas go up in cost, the less money we have to spend on gadgets.

Only minor price hikes




While the base Galaxy Z Fold 8 variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is expected to land at the same $1,999 price as its predecessor, the 512 GB and 1 TB models could get pricier by $80, costing $2,199 and $2,499 respectively.

Recommended For You
That's nothing. Once you cross the $2,100 psychological barrier, an extra $80 here or there won't break the bank. Plus, Samsung will probably introduce some pre-order discounts.

Like I said, this one feels too good to be true, since the Galaxy S26 already landed with a $100 price hike at the end of February.

Between the skyrocketing cost of RAM chips and a Bill of Materials (BoM) that's going in one direction (up), Samsung had every excuse in the world to slap a $2,100 sticker on the base Z Fold 8 and call it "inflation".

Now's the time to remind you that we're dealing with rumors here, so this option is on the table until the moment Sammy unveils the new devices. This will probably happen at a point in July, so we have three whole months of nail-biting and cold sweat episodes.

So why isn't there a price hike?


In a word, I think it's because of Apple and their first-ever foldable phone, the iPhone Fold (a.k.a. iPhone Ultra).

Apple's hit-in-the-making will most likely launch at a price point somewhere north of $2,000, per multiple rumors. Cupertino knows they can charge a "luxury tax" just for that glowing logo on the back, and they've likely calculated that their fans will pay it without blinking. That wasn't the case with the $3,500 Vision Pro headset, but foldables are another thing – it's 2026, and they're no longer super exotic.

If Apple enters the foldable space at that price level (over $2,000), Samsung has every reason to put the $1,999 ball and chain price tag on its flagship foldable.

It's a classic defensive play, and it could very well be the case that they've been spooked by Apple.

Sammy really digs foldables




What I find interesting is how this also lines up with Samsung's broader push into foldables as a category.

The Galaxy Z TriFold, for example, is expected to become available once again on April 10, both online and in select Samsung Experience Stores across a handful of US locations.

Sure, the Z TriFold is less about mass adoption and more about testing the waters, but its interest in foldables is strong enough.

What's more, in 2026, we're expecting the Galaxy Z Fold Wide to materialize as well. This one could be a wider (duh!) foldable, not a square-ish one like the aspect ratio we're used to.

In a way, Samsung isn't backing away from foldables, quite the opposite.

If anything, this might be one of those rare moments where competition actually works in favor of the buyer. But I'll stop right now, since I don't want to jinx it.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
Update turns some Pixel units into expensive paperweights and Google has yet to respond
Update turns some Pixel units into expensive paperweights and Google has yet to respond
New hierarchy emerges for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
New hierarchy emerges for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
iPhone Fold looks so different next to iPhone 18 Pro Max in leaked photos
iPhone Fold looks so different next to iPhone 18 Pro Max in leaked photos
Latest News
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, and 17 Pro were the world's top-selling smartphones in Q4 2025
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, and 17 Pro were the world's top-selling smartphones in Q4 2025
iPhone 18 Pro Max price: will the new 2nm chip cost you more this fall?
iPhone 18 Pro Max price: will the new 2nm chip cost you more this fall?
Verizon builds an Innovation Lab for your favorite NHL team
Verizon builds an Innovation Lab for your favorite NHL team
The budget Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has become a solid bargain at Walmart
The budget Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has become a solid bargain at Walmart
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
Grab a free pair of Buds Pro 3 with the OnePlus 15 and save a whopping $180—more with a trade-in
Grab a free pair of Buds Pro 3 with the OnePlus 15 and save a whopping $180—more with a trade-in