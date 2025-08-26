Apple is about to make the gravest iPhone camera mistake, but I have the perfect solution

not





Well, it just so happens that I have a great piece of advice to give



But there are rumors that Apple will get rid of something big with the iPhone 18:



iPhone 18 may drop a key feature, but would anyone even care?

I must admit it: the title above got me thinking of an iOS feature, but then I realized the rumor was about the iPhone 18 camera hardware.







A Weibo leaker claims Apple has told suppliers to stop preparing components for the button, citing low user engagement and production costs. The rumor is shaky, however, since the source lacks credibility and the iPhone 17 hasn't even launched yet. Maybe people will love the Camera Control on the iPhone 17 ?



Receive the latest editorials Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy



If the rumor above turns out to be true, it would be a calamity, but I have a solution that'll make both those in support of and against the Camera Control button happy.



What exactly is the Camera Control button?



Simply put, the Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 series is Apple's attempt to bring the tactile, hands-on feel of a dedicated camera to the iPhone. Yes, it's a physical button positioned along the right edge of the phone, just below the power button.



It allows photographers to quickly access the Camera app, snap photos or videos, and adjust settings like zoom, focus, exposure, and depth of field with simple taps and swipes. For anyone coming from a DSLR or mirrorless camera, the button offers a satisfying tactile click that touchscreen controls simply cannot replicate, giving a sense of precision and control that feels familiar.



Recommended Stories Yet for all its promise, Apple didn't position the button perfectly. Its location near the edge can feel awkward and it doesn't extend far enough to comfortably accommodate a firm grip while shooting. Combined with the fact that on-screen controls already cover most camera functionality, some users find the button redundant or fussy.



Apple gave iPhone 16 users a tool to love, but only if they can tolerate the ergonomics and the learning curve.



Some win, some lose



Here's my solution: remove the Camera Control button from the baseline iPhone 18, the iPhone 18 Air (if there'll be such a model in 2026) and the standard-sized iPhone 18 Pro. The "vanilla" devices have capable cameras, but they are never going to rival the Pro Max model, which traditionally comes with the best sensors, optics and largest screen.



Users who want the tactile precision of the Camera Control button should gravitate toward the Pro Max model, where Apple can retain the button and refine its positioning along the edge for a more ergonomic experience.



This way, the feature becomes exclusive to the device that can truly leverage it, while the rest of the lineup remains simpler and more approachable for casual users.



Those who prefer touchscreen-only controls won't miss a thing, and serious photographers get the tool they crave without compromise.



And all is right in the jungle.



The name of the game: diversify!



If Apple truly wants to embrace diversity, it should do so in its feature lineup. Exclusive hardware perks, like the Camera Control button on the Pro Max, celebrate choice rather than uniformity.



Everyone knows how to tap and swipe on a touchscreen, but combining the iPhone's computational wizardry with tactile controls recalls the hands-on joy of the cameras that first made us fall in love with photography.



In other words, Apple should give us the freedom to pick our experience without forcing one size to fit all.





Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.



LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below! Well, it just so happens that I have a great piece of advice to give Tim Cook and Co. – and the company needs it. Cupertino is about to make a big mistake with future iPhone models. No, not the iPhone 17 models: these are going to get unveiled on September 9, so they're all baked by now and last-moment changes can't be introduced.But there are rumors that Apple will get rid of something big with the iPhone 18:I must admit it: the title above got me thinking of an iOS feature, but then I realized the rumor was about the iPhone 18 camera hardware.A Weibo leaker claims Apple has told suppliers to stop preparing components for the button, citing low user engagement and production costs. The rumor is shaky, however, since the source lacks credibility and thehasn't even launched yet. Maybe people will love the Camera Control on theOn the iPhone 16 models, reception to the button has been mixed: some praised its tactile camera controls, while others saw it as redundant. Unlike past Apple moves, such as removing the headphone jack or adding the notch, the Camera Control button hasn't caught on widely with competitors (though Oppo offers it on a few new phones right now).If the rumor above turns out to be true, it would be a calamity, but I have a solution that'll make both those in support of and against the Camera Control button happy.Simply put, the Camera Control button on theseries is Apple's attempt to bring the tactile, hands-on feel of a dedicated camera to the iPhone. Yes, it's a physical button positioned along the right edge of the phone, just below the power button.It allows photographers to quickly access the Camera app, snap photos or videos, and adjust settings like zoom, focus, exposure, and depth of field with simple taps and swipes. For anyone coming from a DSLR or mirrorless camera, the button offers a satisfying tactile click that touchscreen controls simply cannot replicate, giving a sense of precision and control that feels familiar.Yet for all its promise, Apple didn't position the button perfectly. Its location near the edge can feel awkward and it doesn't extend far enough to comfortably accommodate a firm grip while shooting. Combined with the fact that on-screen controls already cover most camera functionality, some users find the button redundant or fussy.Apple gaveusers a tool to love, but only if they can tolerate the ergonomics and the learning curve.Here's my solution: remove the Camera Control button from the baseline iPhone 18, the iPhone 18 Air (if there'll be such a model in 2026) and the standard-sized iPhone 18 Pro. The "vanilla" devices have capable cameras, but they are never going to rival the Pro Max model, which traditionally comes with the best sensors, optics and largest screen.Users who want the tactile precision of the Camera Control button should gravitate toward the Pro Max model, where Apple can retain the button and refine its positioning along the edge for a more ergonomic experience.This way, the feature becomes exclusive to the device that can truly leverage it, while the rest of the lineup remains simpler and more approachable for casual users.Those who prefer touchscreen-only controls won't miss a thing, and serious photographers get the tool they crave without compromise.And all is right in the jungle.If Apple truly wants to embrace diversity, it should do so in its feature lineup. Exclusive hardware perks, like the Camera Control button on the Pro Max, celebrate choice rather than uniformity.Everyone knows how to tap and swipe on a touchscreen, but combining the iPhone's computational wizardry with tactile controls recalls the hands-on joy of the cameras that first made us fall in love with photography.In other words, Apple should give us the freedom to pick our experience without forcing one size to fit all.

Score a Free iPhone 13 Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

Being the devoted Android connoisseur that I am, I won't accept any money from Apple for this crucial iPhone advice I'm about to give. So if you happen to see me bidding for a William Turner painting at an art auction, that's definitelymy Cupertino money – these are my personal savings.But why would Apple give me a million or two?