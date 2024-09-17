Apple Pay gets Affirm integration with iOS 18
Some of you may remember Apple Pay Later. The service is now discontinued, but it allows you to buy something and pay for it later. It was discontinued not long after it was initially out though. Apple replaced its BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) option with integration with other options similar to it.
And now, Affirm, which is a popular BNPL service, is now available as an option for qualified iOS 18 users in Apple Pay.
Apple's Vice President of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet Jennifer Bailey said that Affirm integration in iOS 18 will allow more flexibility and choice to users when they're making a purchase using Apple Pay. Basically, the integration of Affirm with Apple Pay gives users more options to pay over time right at the point of purchase and offers a secure and private experience for users.
If you're approved, you'll see customized payment plans and you can then choose the one that works best for you. Once you agree to the terms, you can double-click the side button and authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID, just like you would do with any card, to confirm your purchase.
If you're an Affirm user who already has an Affirm Card will also see the option to select Affirm on Apple Pay at checkout. Of course, every Affirm transaction is underwritten individually to keep with Affirm's long-standing commitment to lend to customers responsibly. According to their rules, customers will never owe a penny in late or surprise fees.
I personally believe that offering more options to buyers is a great thing, and letting people use Affirm with iOS 18 and Apple Pay is fantastic.
Affirm is a service that lets approved users make purchases with biweekly payments or monthly payments. The service is already well-established and is now getting integrated into the Apple Pay checkout process, which will make even more customers get introduced to it.
When you update your iPhone to iOS 18 (or your iPad to iPadOS 18), you can select "Other Cards & pay Later Options" when checking out with Apple Pay. Then, you will be able to choose Affirm, where you will go through a quick eligibility check that will not impact your credit score.
