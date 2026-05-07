Get $15 Off Any 3-Month Plan with Mint

Chrome is silently reserving 4GB on your device for no apparent reason

Chrome crosses the line with its latest stealth move.

1
Anam Hamid
By
Apps Google
Add as a preferred source on Google
Google Chrome Gemini Nano 4GB
Chrome users may rethink their loyalty after learning what Google did. | Image by PhoneArena
Memory is a scarce resource, and giants like Google know this better than anyone. Perhaps that's why the company is hogging your local storage instead of its own servers, making customers furious.

Installing a 4GB AI model without your permission


Google Chrome is installing a 4GB on-device Gemini Nano model on user devices without so much as informing them, let alone seeking their permission. Gemini Nano powers browser features such as text rephrasing, scam warnings, and organizing tabs.

While Google's documentation notes it may download generative AI models in the background to ensure these features work, doing so without explicit consent raises serious privacy, environmental, and legal questions, especially under European Union laws.

Out of the blue


The download happens entirely behind the scenes. There's no opt-in toggle in Chrome Settings for to such a download. It is triggered when the browser's AI features are enabled, which they are by default in recent Chrome versions.

Recommended For You
The model is downloaded to any device that meets the hardware requirements.

The file is called weights.bin and can be located in a folder called OptGuideOnDeviceModel, per That Privacy Guy. If you delete it, Chrome downloads it again.

To banish it for good, you must disable Chrome's AI through the hidden chrome://flags settings or enterprise management tools, if your hardware was issued by your organization. The more extreme method is to uninstall Chrome.

While Windows users first flagged the issue when they saw their storage filling up for no reason, this isn't an isolated glitch. Technical evidence suggests the update structure was deliberately designed to seek out eligible devices and download AI models without alerting users.

Users have been noticing this behaviour for over a year, though it has now evolved into something bigger. With Chrome having a 64% browser share and a user base of over 3.4 billion, this problem is now affecting millions of devices, not just power users.

What would you do if you found the model on your device?
48 Votes

Google's defense


Google maintains that Gemini Nano is automatically uninstalled if a device lacks sufficient resources, such as processing power, RAM, and storage space. The company also claims that users can turn off and remove the model in settings, after which it won't be downloaded again.

In February, we began rolling out the ability for users to easily turn off and remove the model directly in Chrome settings. Once disabled, the model will no longer download or update.
Google spokesperson, May 2026
 

Of course, the question is why it was installed in the first place, even for users who don't use AI.

Another concerning issue is the presence of the AI Mode pill in the address bar in Chrome. Most users would assume that AI Mode utilizes the 4GB on-device model, even though it sends queries to Google's servers.

The user pays the storage cost of the silent install (4 GB on disk, plus the bandwidth of the silent download). The user's most visible AI experience - the pill they actually see and click - delivers no on-device benefit at all because it routes to Google's servers regardless.
Alexander Hanff, computer scientist and lawyer, May 2026

The unfairness of it all

On one hand, Google is creating the impression that it wants AI processing to happen locally. On the other hand, AI Mode routes queries to Google Cloud, with the on-device model sitting untapped as a possible future resource for Google's ecosystem.

Through the unconsented download, Google has left open the possibility of using your device instead of its servers, saving on costs.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (1)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
Sony finally announced the official premiere of the Xperia 1 VIII
Sony finally announced the official premiere of the Xperia 1 VIII
Latest News
Vivo and Honor to remix the Galaxy Z Fold Wide and the foldable iPhone (if they don't flop)
Vivo and Honor to remix the Galaxy Z Fold Wide and the foldable iPhone (if they don't flop)
Flagship-killer OnePlus 15R drops to a new record low and scores you up to $155 in freebies
Flagship-killer OnePlus 15R drops to a new record low and scores you up to $155 in freebies
Motorola is practically giving away the Edge (2025) with a free watch and earbuds bundle
Motorola is practically giving away the Edge (2025) with a free watch and earbuds bundle
Your old Galaxy flagship is getting some the best S26 features as Samsung rolls out One UI 8.5
Your old Galaxy flagship is getting some the best S26 features as Samsung rolls out One UI 8.5
How to master the Pro mode of the Galaxy S26 camera
How to master the Pro mode of the Galaxy S26 camera
T-Mobile is announcing four new eSIM plans starting next week
T-Mobile is announcing four new eSIM plans starting next week