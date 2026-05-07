Google's AI health coach drops out of preview with a stack of major upgrades

If you've been waiting to try Google's AI-powered health coach without signing up for a public preview, the wait is almost over. Google just confirmed that the Google Health Coach is exiting preview and rolling out globally starting May 19, and it's bringing a stack of new features and a quiet rebrand that changes the math for a lot of subscribers.

What's actually launching

In a new announcement, Google revealed that the Health Coach will start its global rollout on May 19 and reach 100% by May 26, when the Fitbit Air goes on sale. The coach is built on Gemini and acts as your fitness trainer, sleep expert, and wellness advisor in one place, all running through the rebranded Google Health app.





The Coach launches first for eligible Fitbit and Pixel Watch users, and Google says support for other devices is on the way.





The features Premium subscribers have been waiting on

This is the upgrade that makes the Coach feel like a complete product instead of a beta. The most-requested missing features finally land at launch, and Google says they built them around the AI experience from the ground up.





What's the one feature that would actually make you stick with an AI health coach? Workouts that adapt to my actual energy and schedule Photo logging for meals Medical record summaries I can actually understand Honestly, none of it. I track my own progress just fine Vote 4 Votes

What's new in the Coach experience

Cycle tracking, nutrition, and mental wellbeing have all been redesigned and rebuilt for the Coach

Medical record integration in the U.S., so you can sync records and ask the Coach questions about them

Flexible weekly fitness plans that adapt based on your readiness, progress, and even the weather

Step-by-step workout guidance with visualizations and automatic progress tracking

Multi-modal logging: snap a photo of your meal, your gym whiteboard, or a PDF and the Coach handles it

Quick-reply chips for faster conversations and an "Ask Coach" button for 24/7 access

The Coach also connects the dots across your shared data, including fitness and sleep metrics, nutrition, cycle tracking, environmental context like local weather, and your medical records. The more context you share, the more tailored the guidance.





Fitbit Premium is dead, long live Google Health Premium

Tucked into the announcement is the rebrand of Fitbit Premium to Google Health Premium. The price holds steady at $9.99 per month or $99 per year, and existing subscribers don't have to do anything to keep their access.

It's the same subscription with a broader name, and that's the point. Google is signaling that this is no longer just a Fitbit perk, it's the gateway to the entire Google Health experience.

The sneaky win for AI Pro and Ultra subscribers

Here's the part that's going to catch a lot of people off guard. Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers now get Google Health Premium bundled in at no extra cost.

If you're already paying $19.99 a month for Google AI Pro, you essentially just got a $9.99 fitness coach added to your plan. That's a quiet ecosystem play that turns the AI Pro plan into one of the best deals in tech if you also care about wearables.

Compare that to Apple, where Fitness+ ($9.99/month) and Apple One ($19.95/month) are still separate from any AI subscription. Google is clearly using its AI plans to anchor people across health, productivity, and storage all at once, and the gap with Apple's offering keeps widening.

Why this matters

I've been using the Coach since it first opened up to non-Premium users, and it's the reason I actually stick to a workout routine now. The new weekly plan feature has been my favorite addition so far, and the medical record integration is the next thing I'm excited to test.

For Apple Watch users still waiting on anything close to this, Google's lead just got harder to catch. The Coach has been quietly improving for months, and now it's a polished, global product with real depth.

For more hot takes, opinions, and behind-the-scenes coverage, follow me on X at https://www.x.com/jojothetechie and on Threads at https://www.threads.com/@jojothetechie.