Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
Last chance to order the Galaxy S25 and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Last chance to order the Galaxy S25 and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Apple's new patent: control your world with a wave of your iPhone, and it should read your mind too

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
An iPhone 16 Pro being pulled out of a person's pocket.
Apple has a new patent that details how you may be able to use an iPhone or another device connected to Wi-Fi to control everything around you.

It's seemingly going to be a battle on which device can control all your things first: the Galaxy Ring or the iPhone. Samsung recently filed for a similar patent which shows the Galaxy Ring being able to connect to different devices in order to control them, and now, Apple's also been granted a patent in which the iPhone may become your ultimate home remote control.

According to a newly granted patent called "Controlling Electronic Devices Based On Wireless Ranging", the Cupertino tech giant is playing with the idea of remotely controlling everything: from physical devices to even virtual ones.

Right now, the iPhone can control your TV or unlock your car, but Apple wants to push this further to the point of sci-fi: one device for everything, and it figures out for itself what exactly it is you want to do.

The patent doesn't explicitly say iPhone, the device may even be an iPad or maybe an Apple Watch. The patent calls it just "a wireless communication device". You'll be waving the device at things, apparently. "Wingardium Leviosa", anyone?



The patent describes at length how such a thing may work (patents tend to focus on how it will work rather than what you'd want to do with it). For now, though, your iPhone won't make things fly.

First step: the iPhone (or device) notices that you want to do something.  Then it should be able to determine which device you're thinking of controlling, which frankly seems super sci-fi. Of course, the device may use AI to figure this out, but with all the fancy promised Apple Intelligence features that are delayed, I can't help but wonder how realistic this whole thing really is.

Like, imagine waving your iPhone in the air in the direction of devices - it should be somehow able to know if you want to change TV channels, boil a kettle, or start a game on your iPad. Maybe proximity will also play a factor in that crucial iPhone decision.

Once ensuring privacy and security are covered, your 'intention' is sent to the other device, which should activate whatever feature you're interested in.

Also, the "wireless communication device" should be able to unlock whichever device you're trying to control without you having to actually touch it.

Recommended Stories
Apple is going full sci-fi with this patent, but you should know that not everything patented ends up becoming a real thing in our lives. Meanwhile, Samsung's Galaxy Ring patent indicates more down-to-earth type of features, like moving content between one display and another with a simple gesture of the Galaxy Ring wearer.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

Latest News

Adaptive Charging might be the next big battery feature for the Pixel Watch
Adaptive Charging might be the next big battery feature for the Pixel Watch
Xiaomi 15 Ultra surfaces on Geekbench, confirming key specs ahead of launch
Xiaomi 15 Ultra surfaces on Geekbench, confirming key specs ahead of launch
The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Apple may finally fix this dangerous AirTag flaw - took long enough, alright
Apple may finally fix this dangerous AirTag flaw - took long enough, alright
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless