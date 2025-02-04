Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health

A photo of a person wearing Galaxy Ring on their finger, with focus on the ring.
Last year, Samsung stepped into the smart ring space for the first time, diving into a market that’s still somewhat niche. While the Galaxy Ring hasn’t gotten a successor yet, a second-gen model is likely already in development. In the meantime, a newly surfaced Samsung patent gives us a glimpse into what the company has planned for the future – if not for the next Galaxy Ring, then perhaps for the ones that follow.

The patent suggests that future Samsung smart rings will have the ability to connect with other devices. It appears the ring could act as a bridge between two gadgets, like a laptop and a tablet, allowing users to control the display and move things around with ease.

Basically, the Galaxy Ring could go beyond just being a health tracker, offering the ability to move items between displays and share files between devices – probably something similar to what Huawei recently demonstrated with a simple palm gesture.
 
If such capabilities make it to a future Galaxy Ring, it could become a powerful tool for seamless device control, not just fitness tracking.

Images from Samsung's patent. | Image credit - 91Mobiles

Of course, right now, the Galaxy Ring can already connect to a Galaxy phone, allowing users to snap photos or silence alarms with a double-pinch gesture. However, added functionality would be a big plus, especially since Samsung ditched Bluetooth support for the S Pen in the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The S Pen had cool features like media control, zooming, and even controlling PowerPoint slides, but now those functions are gone. When Samsung removed Bluetooth support for the S Pen, it looked like it had a different plan – maybe pushing users toward other devices like the Galaxy Ring or Galaxy Watch for cross-device control, and this new patent only adds fuel to that idea.

However, the S Pen was never meant for moving content between devices anyway, so if the Galaxy Ring ends up offering that functionality, it would be a whole new level of integration.

Now, back to the patent – if we go by the diagrams, the smart ring and other devices will need to be on the same wireless network for everything to work. The patent also describes one of the key effects of this tech as providing “natural continuity between a display of the electronic device and a screen to be displayed on a second display of the second electronic device.”

How exactly this will play out in the real world is something we’ll have to wait and see. And, of course, not every patent turns into an actual product – some ideas just stay on paper. But with this one, I have a feeling it’s only a matter of time before we see it come to life in a future Galaxy Ring.
