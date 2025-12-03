Galaxy Z Fold 8 may bring two upgrades Fold users have been desperately waiting for
A small leak just hinted at the upgrades Fold owners have been begging for since 2021.
Samsung made significant progress with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 through its new design and improved hinge system. But two major flaws still remained: the underwhelming battery life and slow charging speeds. New leaks now suggest the company is preparing to address both of these issues with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in 2025.
Faster charging and a bigger battery, at last
Leaker @kro_roe claims Samsung will rework the Fold 8’s internal structure to support 45W fast charging, which is the same charging speed that the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra support.
The Fold 8 appears to feature a more optimized internal architecture, retaining 45W charging while increasing the battery capacity.— kro (@kro_roe) December 3, 2025
Since the Z Fold 3 in 2021, Samsung has stuck to the same 4,400 mAh battery, and this resulted in consistently poor battery life in our battery tests. The 25W charging speeds only made matters worse as you couldn't quickly juice up the Galaxy Z Fold.
With the Galaxy Z Fold 7, a full charge from empty took almost 90 minutes in our tests, and we couldn't even get it to 50% in 30 minutes, despite the relatively small battery.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is also rumored to finally get a larger battery, with one earlier report pointing to a capacity close to 5,000 mAh, which is the Even a smaller increase would be a substantial improvement over the 4,400 mAh cell Samsung has recycled for four generations.
Still no match for Samsung’s upcoming Ultra phones
Interestingly, Samsung is rumored to increase the charging speed of its 2026 flagship lineup even more, with rumors stating 60W wired charging (at least the Galaxy S26 Ultra). The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will reportedly stop at 45W, but given its thinner chassis, thermal limitations, and dual-battery split design, this is still a significant and realistic jump.
Wireless charging remains unknown, though. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 tops out at 15W, which places it behind rivals from Chinese manufacturers that hit 30W or more. There’s no indication yet that Samsung will improve wireless charging with the Fold 8, so it will likely remain as one of the few weak spots left to address.
Fold 8 may focus on refinements — just as competition heats up
Image credit — PhoneArena
The Fold 7 delivered the biggest design overhaul in years, so we expect the Fold 8 to be a refinement cycle. Along with the charging and battery upgrades, reports are also stating the Fold 8 could add back S Pen support, have improved durability, and an almost invisible crease.
If Samsung delivers on these two upgrades, though, it will make the Galaxy Z Fold 8 an even stronger product in its segment, and an even tougher contender to compete with.
