Galaxy Z Fold 8 may bring two upgrades Fold users have been desperately waiting for

0comments
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Person holding an unfolded Samsung foldable phone with the home screen visible.
Samsung made significant progress with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 through its new design and improved hinge system. But two major flaws still remained: the underwhelming battery life and slow charging speeds. New leaks now suggest the company is preparing to address both of these issues with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in 2025.

Faster charging and a bigger battery, at last


Leaker @kro_roe claims Samsung will rework the Fold 8’s internal structure to support 45W fast charging, which is the same charging speed that the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra support.


Since the Z Fold 3 in 2021, Samsung has stuck to the same 4,400 mAh battery, and this resulted in consistently poor battery life in our battery tests. The 25W charging speeds only made matters worse as you couldn't quickly juice up the Galaxy Z Fold.

Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
Samsung Galaxy S25
4000 mAh
 7h 6min 18h 29min 8h 1min 12h 20min
Samsung Galaxy S24
4000 mAh
 6h 37min 16h 18min 8h 20min 10h 45min
Samsung Galaxy S23
3900 mAh
 6h 3min 15h 21min 8h 6min 8h 1min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
Samsung Galaxy S25
4000 mAh
 1h 22min 1h 37min 54% 32%
Samsung Galaxy S24
4000 mAh
 1h 12min 1h 49min 56% 26%
Samsung Galaxy S23
3900 mAh
 1h 8min 1h 43min 58% 33%
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page

With the Galaxy Z Fold 7, a full charge from empty took almost 90 minutes in our tests, and we couldn't even get it to 50% in 30 minutes, despite the relatively small battery.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is also rumored to finally get a larger battery, with one earlier report pointing to a capacity close to 5,000 mAh, which is the Even a smaller increase would be a substantial improvement over the 4,400 mAh cell Samsung has recycled for four generations.

Which of these upgrades is more important to you?

Vote View Result


Still no match for Samsung’s upcoming Ultra phones


Interestingly, Samsung is rumored to increase the charging speed of its 2026 flagship lineup even more, with rumors stating 60W wired charging (at least the Galaxy S26 Ultra). The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will reportedly stop at 45W, but given its thinner chassis, thermal limitations, and dual-battery split design, this is still a significant and realistic jump.

Wireless charging remains unknown, though. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 tops out at 15W, which places it behind rivals from Chinese manufacturers that hit 30W or more. There’s no indication yet that Samsung will improve wireless charging with the Fold 8, so it will likely remain as one of the few weak spots left to address.

Fold 8 may focus on refinements — just as competition heats up



The Fold 7 delivered the biggest design overhaul in years, so we expect the Fold 8 to be a refinement cycle. Along with the charging and battery upgrades, reports are also stating the Fold 8 could add back S Pen support, have improved durability, and an almost invisible crease.

Recommended For You

Samsung will be under more pressure than ever this time, since Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026, which is bound to shake up the foldable phone market.

If Samsung delivers on these two upgrades, though, it will make the Galaxy Z Fold 8 an even stronger product in its segment, and an even tougher contender to compete with.

Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
