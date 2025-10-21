Apple’s foldable iPad has been delayed once again and might be dead on arrival

Referential image of the 2024 M4 iPad Pro. | Image credit — PhoneArena





What is happening with Apple's giant foldable iPad?





Apple's big plan to shake up the iPad lineup with a massive foldable screen has hit some serious snags. According to a report from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg , the company has been working on this 18-inch foldable tablet for years, aiming for a 2028 release. But now, it's looking more like 2029... or maybe never.





The main culprits? Engineering challenges. They're struggling with the 18-inch OLED display (working with Samsung to minimize the crease) and, honestly, the sheer weight of the thing. Prototypes are reportedly tipping the scales at 3.5 pounds. For context, that's firmly in MacBook Pro territory, not the 1.3 pounds of the current large iPad Pro.





Why this foldable dream is turning into a bit of a headache









Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy This isn't just about making a bigger iPad. It's Apple's attempt to finally jump into the foldable market that rivals like Samsung, Google, and Huawei are already playing in. The iPad lineup, despite the new M5 Pro, is feeling a bit stale, and sales are way off their 2021 high. This foldable was meant to be the next big "wow" product.The problem is, others are already doing it. Huawei launched its 18-inch MateBook Fold back in May. While it's only available in China and costs a whopping $3,400, it weighs about a pound less than Apple's current prototypes. When your unreleased product is already heavier and (likely) just as expensive as the competition, that's a bad start.





Honestly, I’m not sure this even makes sense



Look, I love new tech — especially when it comes to the iPad — but this whole thing sounds like a recipe for disaster. A 3.5-pound "tablet" that costs $3,000? Who is this for? When closed, it apparently resembles a Mac laptop but without an external screen, making it a bit of a useless brick. When open, it's the size of a 13-inch laptop. At that point, is that even an iPad anymore?





I get that Apple wants to compete, but this feels like a solution in search of a problem. They're reportedly worried it might never see the light of day, and frankly, I'm with them. After canceling the Apple Car and the cheaper Vision Pro , Apple has shown it's willing to cut its losses. This might be next on the chopping block, and I wouldn't be mad about it.







