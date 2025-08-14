$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Apple just leaked the iPad mini's processor – and it's a bigger deal than you think

Apple may have just leaked its own surprise upgrade for the iPad mini, and if the rumors are right, this tiny tablet could pack the same punch as the iPhone 17 Pro.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Processors iPad
Apple just leaked the iPad mini's processor – and it's a bigger deal than you think
Apple is already working on the next iPad mini model, reportedly carrying the codename J510/J511. Apparently, the device may be powered by the A19 Pro chip, which is rumored to be the processor in the iPhone 17 Pro models. And that could be one badass processor, alright.

The iPhone 17 series is going to come out in September, and the processors from the A19 series are intended for it. The A19 Pro chip will reportedly have more GPU cores than the standard A19. Rumors also suggest there could be an in-between A19 Pro chip with one fewer GPU core, which is said to be used in the iPhone 17 Air

The current iPad mini model debuted back in 2024 and is equipped with the A17 Pro chip, the processor that the iPhone 15 Pro models run. Now, MacRumors has discovered hints in code that Apple mistakenly shared, saying that the next iPad mini model will be powered by the A19 Pro. 


It makes quite a lot of sense for the A19 Pro to power the next iPad mini, just like the A17 Pro did for its predecessor. But this upgrade could be a bigger deal than you think. The A19 Pro isn't just a small bump in speed – with more GPU cores and likely better energy efficiency, it could push the iPad mini into proper laptop-replacement territory for a lot of people. 

For gaming, creative apps, or multitasking on the go, this might be the generation where the "mini" stops being seen as a compromise and starts being seen as the portable powerhouse to beat. And likely this would also help with some future-oriented Apple Intelligence features. 

Would you buy the next iPad mini if it had the same chip as the iPhone 17 Pro?

Vote View Result

In the meantime, there aren't a lot of other leaks about Apple's compact tablet apart from that. It is not known when it will be coming out, but it could potentially be scheduled for a next-year release. 

Earlier rumors have suggested that Apple may be working on an iPad mini model that sports an OLED display. This device may come out in 2026, but it's more likely that it will come out in 2027. Also, leaked Apple code indicates that Apple is also working on an updated variant of its entry-level iPad that may feature the A18 chip. 

The entry-level iPad is reportedly codenamed J581/J582 and could launch next spring. 

I personally think that if the next iPad mini gets the A19 Pro, it's going to be a tiny but mighty device. The current model is already powerful, so this upgrade should make it even better for gaming, creative work, and anything else you throw at it. Now I'm just curious when Apple will actually show it off – and if we'll see that OLED version anytime soon. But if the A19 Pro really delivers what it promises, this could be the moment the iPad mini jumps from "cute travel gadget" to one of the powerful compact devices you can buy.

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 4

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature
The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature
T-Mobile users are having a meltdown over the latest freebie
T-Mobile users are having a meltdown over the latest freebie

Latest News

Your Galaxy S25 Ultra might turn the Moon purple – here's what you need to know before One UI 8 goes stable
Your Galaxy S25 Ultra might turn the Moon purple – here's what you need to know before One UI 8 goes stable
The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and ships with a freebie at the official store
The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and ships with a freebie at the official store
You might not want to commit to a phone yet – Xiaomi's 16 series could change everything
You might not want to commit to a phone yet – Xiaomi's 16 series could change everything
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
The FBI has a new warning for smartphone owners about a dangerous scam
The FBI has a new warning for smartphone owners about a dangerous scam
Hefty $144 discount turns loud JBL Boombox 3 into a summer favorite
Hefty $144 discount turns loud JBL Boombox 3 into a summer favorite
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless