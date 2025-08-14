Apple just leaked the iPad mini's processor – and it's a bigger deal than you think
Apple may have just leaked its own surprise upgrade for the iPad mini, and if the rumors are right, this tiny tablet could pack the same punch as the iPhone 17 Pro.
Apple is already working on the next iPad mini model, reportedly carrying the codename J510/J511. Apparently, the device may be powered by the A19 Pro chip, which is rumored to be the processor in the iPhone 17 Pro models. And that could be one badass processor, alright.
The iPhone 17 series is going to come out in September, and the processors from the A19 series are intended for it. The A19 Pro chip will reportedly have more GPU cores than the standard A19. Rumors also suggest there could be an in-between A19 Pro chip with one fewer GPU core, which is said to be used in the iPhone 17 Air.
It makes quite a lot of sense for the A19 Pro to power the next iPad mini, just like the A17 Pro did for its predecessor. But this upgrade could be a bigger deal than you think. The A19 Pro isn't just a small bump in speed – with more GPU cores and likely better energy efficiency, it could push the iPad mini into proper laptop-replacement territory for a lot of people.
In the meantime, there aren't a lot of other leaks about Apple's compact tablet apart from that. It is not known when it will be coming out, but it could potentially be scheduled for a next-year release.
Earlier rumors have suggested that Apple may be working on an iPad mini model that sports an OLED display. This device may come out in 2026, but it's more likely that it will come out in 2027. Also, leaked Apple code indicates that Apple is also working on an updated variant of its entry-level iPad that may feature the A18 chip.
The entry-level iPad is reportedly codenamed J581/J582 and could launch next spring.
I personally think that if the next iPad mini gets the A19 Pro, it's going to be a tiny but mighty device. The current model is already powerful, so this upgrade should make it even better for gaming, creative work, and anything else you throw at it. Now I'm just curious when Apple will actually show it off – and if we'll see that OLED version anytime soon. But if the A19 Pro really delivers what it promises, this could be the moment the iPad mini jumps from "cute travel gadget" to one of the powerful compact devices you can buy.
The current iPad mini model debuted back in 2024 and is equipped with the A17 Pro chip, the processor that the iPhone 15 Pro models run. Now, MacRumors has discovered hints in code that Apple mistakenly shared, saying that the next iPad mini model will be powered by the A19 Pro.
The iPad mini (A17 Pro). | Image Credit - PhoneArena
For gaming, creative apps, or multitasking on the go, this might be the generation where the "mini" stops being seen as a compromise and starts being seen as the portable powerhouse to beat. And likely this would also help with some future-oriented Apple Intelligence features.
