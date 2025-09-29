Apple is gearing up for a new MacBook Pro — mass production is reportedly underway

MacBook Pro with M5 entering mass production





New MacBook Pro models

These next MacBook Pro models are said to be powered by the processors from the M5 series (M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max). There are no other big changes rumored so far.

Are you planning to upgrade to the next MacBook Pro? Yes, I’ve been waiting for this Maybe, depends on the upgrades No, my current MacBook is still good I’ll wait for the rumored 2026 OLED version Yes, I’ve been waiting for this 0% Maybe, depends on the upgrades 0% No, my current MacBook is still good 33.33% I’ll wait for the rumored 2026 OLED version 66.67%

MacBook Pro upgrade coming

I'm curious to see if the analysts are going to turn out right and when exactly Apple will announce these new models. I'm also curious about the potential big upgrade for the MacBook Pro line next year. Let's see what Apple will bring this year to make the upgrade worth it in 2025.







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!



Recommended Stories

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer