Apple is gearing up for a new MacBook Pro — mass production is reportedly underway

The next-gen MacBook Pro is reportedly powered by Apple’s M5 series chips, with a release expected between late 2025 and early 2026.

Apple Laptops
Apple is getting ready for new MacBook models, and reputable industry insider Mark Gurman has something to say about the Cupertino tech giant's plans. 

MacBook Pro with M5 entering mass production 


In Gurman's Power On newsletter, the insider says that he believes the new MacBook Pro models are going to be released at some point between late 2025 and the beginning of 2026. Reportedly, the models should be available for purchase by March at the latest. 

New MacBook Pro models 


Usually, Apple releases new Macs in October. However, both Gurman and Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously stated that the next MacBook Pro models may not arrive until the beginning of next year. 

Back in January 2023, Apple announced the MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. So, it's possible for Apple to also release new MacBook Pro models towards the beginning of a given year. 

These next MacBook Pro models are said to be powered by the processors from the M5 series (M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max). There are no other big changes rumored so far. 

Are you planning to upgrade to the next MacBook Pro?

Vote View Result

However, a serious upgrade for the MacBook Pro line is expected in late 2026. Four major upgrades are in the rumors, including an OLED display for improved contrast, a touch screen, a thinner design, and 2nm-built M6 series of chips, including a Pro and a Max version. 

Apple is also rumored to be working on cellular connectivity for Macs. These OLED-display-equipped MacBook Pro models may be the ones that come with a custom-designed modem similar to the C1 chip in the iPhone 16e or the C1X chip in the iPhone Air. The notch on the front might get smaller on these OLED models as well. 

MacBook Pro upgrade coming 


I'm curious to see if the analysts are going to turn out right and when exactly Apple will announce these new models. I'm also curious about the potential big upgrade for the MacBook Pro line next year. Let's see what Apple will bring this year to make the upgrade worth it in 2025. 

