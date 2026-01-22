Apple is full of bad ideas and may be rushing to another failure
Instead of focusing on something important, Apple may be working on a product nobody asked for.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
It may sound a bit dramatic, but Apple appears to be in big trouble.
Yeah, the iPhone 17 is so good that it helped the company dominate the global smartphone market and smash its own sales and profitability records. The services business is also reportedly doing great, and even MacBook sales are mostly fine. So, what’s the problem?
Apple is reportedly working on an AI pin that will pair with the almost mythical AI-powered version of Siri, which may transform into a chatbot. Instead of exciting, that idea feels confusing and mildly disturbing. Here’s why.
Apple is known for developing deliberate solutions to the most concerning issues faced by other manufacturers before launching new product categories. The original iPhone is the prime example, but even more recent products generally follow that pattern, even if it doesn’t lead to the desired results.
Similarly, the iPhone Air is thinner and lighter than every other iPhone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, and virtually all mainstream smartphones. However, it has a small battery, only one camera, a mono speaker, and a design that quickly runs hot under load. Amidst the impressive success of the iPhone 17 series, the iPhone Air failure sounds even worse.
What makes the Apple AI pin rumor even more concerning is the state of AI-powered devices. Most of them are more or less vaporware. OpenAI is partnering with Jony Ive to develop a mysterious device that may or may not be wearable. Motorola is rumored to be working on an AI pin, but it’s at a very early stage of development.
Some AI devices have actually launched, but they were not good. The worst was undoubtedly the Humane AI Pin, which was too expensive, and it barely worked. The Rabbit R1 fared slightly better, and after a major software update last year, it’s not as useless as it was at launch. There’s also a swath of AI companion devices, like the Friend pendant and Plaud’s NotePin, which feel like unnecessary interfaces to ChatGPT.
Probably the closest thing to a successful AI gadget is Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, which lean on the company’s Llama models. However, nobody can say for sure whether people buy them to interact with Meta’s AI or to enjoy having a camera on their face. Basically, nobody has asked for AI-focused devices, and nobody has delivered a successful one.
Seeing Apple rushing to catch up to an unproven trend is concerning. The same company that is notoriously late to new technology just so it could do things in its own perfected way is now desperate to come up with an answer to the AI hype.
If I were Apple, I’d focus on making Siri and Apple Intelligence the most trustworthy AI-powered tools on the market and imbue them across the existing portfolio. As a user, I’d appreciate new voice-activated features on the Apple Watch I already wear much more than any AI pin. I’d prefer having AirPods with extra capabilities instead of any new single-use device.
If Apple can’t figure this out, I am afraid its future might not be very bright. Of course, iPhones will keep selling well for a long time, but failure may become the norm for Apple, and that would be utterly sad.
The sad history of Apple’s recent product experiments
Apple is known for developing deliberate solutions to the most concerning issues faced by other manufacturers before launching new product categories. The original iPhone is the prime example, but even more recent products generally follow that pattern, even if it doesn’t lead to the desired results.
The Vision Pro took the mixed reality headset concept and cranked it up to 11, outdoing every other device on the market. It had better displays, more advanced sensors, an elaborate setup of cameras, and impressive performance, which couldn’t save it from failure. The headset was heavy, expensive, and part of a trend that was already dying by the time Apple joined in on it.
The Vision Pro is one of the most expensive flops in Apple's history.| Image Credit — PhoneArena
Similarly, the iPhone Air is thinner and lighter than every other iPhone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, and virtually all mainstream smartphones. However, it has a small battery, only one camera, a mono speaker, and a design that quickly runs hot under load. Amidst the impressive success of the iPhone 17 series, the iPhone Air failure sounds even worse.
Apple’s recent flops go beyond hardware and include its embarrassing AI initiatives. Leading on the path of shame is the personalized version of Siri, which was promised almost two years ago, but it’s nowhere to be seen. Apple Intelligence is faring better only in that it was actually launched, but its performance is deplorable. Coming on the waves of those resounding failures, Apple looks so completely disconnected from its users that launching a successful new product seems unlikely.
The even sadder history of AI gadgets
Humane's AI Pin was one of the worst gadget failures ever.| Image Credit — Humane
What makes the Apple AI pin rumor even more concerning is the state of AI-powered devices. Most of them are more or less vaporware. OpenAI is partnering with Jony Ive to develop a mysterious device that may or may not be wearable. Motorola is rumored to be working on an AI pin, but it’s at a very early stage of development.
Some AI devices have actually launched, but they were not good. The worst was undoubtedly the Humane AI Pin, which was too expensive, and it barely worked. The Rabbit R1 fared slightly better, and after a major software update last year, it’s not as useless as it was at launch. There’s also a swath of AI companion devices, like the Friend pendant and Plaud’s NotePin, which feel like unnecessary interfaces to ChatGPT.
Probably the closest thing to a successful AI gadget is Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, which lean on the company’s Llama models. However, nobody can say for sure whether people buy them to interact with Meta’s AI or to enjoy having a camera on their face. Basically, nobody has asked for AI-focused devices, and nobody has delivered a successful one.
Rushing to this trend is not the right move
Apple's AI pin may look like a thick AirTag with cameras.| Image Credit — PhoneArena
Seeing Apple rushing to catch up to an unproven trend is concerning. The same company that is notoriously late to new technology just so it could do things in its own perfected way is now desperate to come up with an answer to the AI hype.
If I were Apple, I’d focus on making Siri and Apple Intelligence the most trustworthy AI-powered tools on the market and imbue them across the existing portfolio. As a user, I’d appreciate new voice-activated features on the Apple Watch I already wear much more than any AI pin. I’d prefer having AirPods with extra capabilities instead of any new single-use device.
If Apple can’t figure this out, I am afraid its future might not be very bright. Of course, iPhones will keep selling well for a long time, but failure may become the norm for Apple, and that would be utterly sad.
