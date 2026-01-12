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The Apple Vision Pro is now reportedly breathing its last

Is it time to say goodbye to the Apple Vision Pro?

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Apple AR-VR
Using an Apple Vision Pro headset in an Apple Store
Less than two years after its launch, the Apple Vision Pro might be on its way out, according to a new report from inside the supply chain. Apple has allegedly begun ending support for its premium MR (Mixed Reality) headset’s production, potentially signaling the end of its run as the company focuses on what comes after.

Goodbye, Apple Vision Pro


In 2024, Apple released an introductory video titled “Hello Apple Vision Pro”. This video was removed from the company’s YouTube channel a few months later, as Apple Intelligence features remained missing, and the Vision Pro’s sales plummeted.

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Even on the enterprise level, Apple’s premium headset failed to garner much interest. Either it was too expensive — a whopping $3,499 — or there really wasn’t much to do with it. Only now has the Vision Pro gotten live sporting events in the Apple Immersive format. Suffice to say, most people just didn’t see a use for the headset, especially at that price.

Do you own or use an Apple Vision Pro headset?
Yes, very frequently
18.48%
Yes, but infrequently
10.87%
No, but I own one
2.17%
No, I never got one
50%
I've only demoed it
18.48%
92 Votes


This was kind of expected




Once the Vision Pro failed to meet sales expectations, Apple expected that it would have to cancel the entire product line one day. We know from previous reports by insiders like Mark Gurman that the company used the Vision Pro as an experiment concerning the XR (Extended Reality) market.

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If the report (translated source) about Apple ending support for the headset’s production is accurate, then it might mean that the company has gathered the data that it required. Next step? AR smart glasses.

What comes next


Apple, Samsung, Google, and Meta, among others, are all preparing for the future of computing, which is likely going to be AR smart glasses. Meta has a release date set for 2027 if everything goes according to plan, and Apple CEO Tim Cook is obsessed with beating Mark Zuckerberg to market with a consumer product.

Our Apple Vision Pro review concluded that the headset was a fascinating device, even if it was out of reach for most potential consumers. If Vision Pro production is winding down, then I hope that AR smart glasses are just around the corner. And I also hope that they fare better than Apple’s first foray into the XR industry.

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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
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