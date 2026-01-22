OpenAI might step into hardware this year, but not how we initially thought

Controlling the AI experience

AI gadgets: niche now, potential later



Small AI-powered devices seem like the future, but probably a few years out. For now, these will likely appeal mostly to tech enthusiasts and fans who want AI woven into their daily lives. Personally, while I see the value of AI, I’m cautious about how quickly it’s taking over our digital experiences.



And honestly, a hardware device without a screen may struggle to capture mass interest. Most people are accustomed to screens, social media, and entertainment, and a simple AI gadget might feel underwhelming on its own. The key to success could be positioning it as a complement to smartphones – a way to enhance your AI experience without replacing the core device you already use every day.

It’s also possible that OpenAI is developing multiple devices, and this might just be the first to launch.While ChatGPT already has nearly a billion weekly users, OpenAI has so far depended on smartphones, tablets, and computers to reach its audience. With its own hardware, the company could gain greater control over distribution and software integration while offering exclusive features optimized for the device.The AI hardware space hasn’t yet produced a clear winner. Devices like the Humane AI Pin struggled to deliver on expectations, and the Rabbit R1 is still in its early phase after a 2024 launch hype. OpenAI will need to overcome these pitfalls to convince users to adopt something beyond their existing smartphones.