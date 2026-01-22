OpenAI might step into hardware this year, but not how we initially thought
Details are scarce, but insiders suggest earbuds might be coming.
OpenAI is gearing up to launch its first-ever hardware later this year, but it might not be what many of us expected.
Last year, OpenAI revealed its collaboration with Apple’s former designer Jony Ive to develop a new AI-powered device aimed at the post-smartphone era. While there have been hints that it might be built in the US, concrete details have been scarce – until now.
Codenamed “Sweet Pea,” these earbuds are reportedly designed with a custom 2-nanometer processor capable of handling AI tasks locally, rather than relying on cloud computation.
The design is said to be entirely new – metallic and shaped like an “eggstone.” How they will fit and function remains a mystery, but OpenAI and Ive appear intent on delivering something different from AI pins like the ones Apple is reportedly exploring.
It’s also possible that OpenAI is developing multiple devices, and this might just be the first to launch.
While ChatGPT already has nearly a billion weekly users, OpenAI has so far depended on smartphones, tablets, and computers to reach its audience. With its own hardware, the company could gain greater control over distribution and software integration while offering exclusive features optimized for the device.
The AI hardware space hasn’t yet produced a clear winner. Devices like the Humane AI Pin struggled to deliver on expectations, and the Rabbit R1 is still in its early phase after a 2024 launch hype. OpenAI will need to overcome these pitfalls to convince users to adopt something beyond their existing smartphones.
Small AI-powered devices seem like the future, but probably a few years out. For now, these will likely appeal mostly to tech enthusiasts and fans who want AI woven into their daily lives. Personally, while I see the value of AI, I’m cautious about how quickly it’s taking over our digital experiences.
And honestly, a hardware device without a screen may struggle to capture mass interest. Most people are accustomed to screens, social media, and entertainment, and a simple AI gadget might feel underwhelming on its own. The key to success could be positioning it as a complement to smartphones – a way to enhance your AI experience without replacing the core device you already use every day.
A first device unlike anything before
A recent report cites OpenAI’s Chief Global Affairs Officer, Chris Lehane, confirming that the company is on track to announce its first hardware device in the second half of 2026. Back in November, Sam Altman described the device as “peaceful and calm,” positioning it differently from the flashy, screen-heavy approach of smartphones.
Early rumors suggested a screen-free, pocketable design – but the latest leaks hint that it could actually be a pair of earbuds.
The upcoming gadget may look something like this. | Image credit – Smart Pikachu
Controlling the AI experience
AI gadgets: niche now, potential later
