Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

OpenAI might step into hardware this year, but not how we initially thought

Details are scarce, but insiders suggest earbuds might be coming.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Accessories Wearables Audio
OpenAI's logo displayed over a colorful background.
OpenAI is gearing up to launch its first-ever hardware later this year, but it might not be what many of us expected.

A first device unlike anything before


Last year, OpenAI revealed its collaboration with Apple’s former designer Jony Ive to develop a new AI-powered device aimed at the post-smartphone era. While there have been hints that it might be built in the US, concrete details have been scarce – until now.

A recent report cites OpenAI’s Chief Global Affairs Officer, Chris Lehane, confirming that the company is on track to announce its first hardware device in the second half of 2026. Back in November, Sam Altman described the device as “peaceful and calm,” positioning it differently from the flashy, screen-heavy approach of smartphones.

Early rumors suggested a screen-free, pocketable design – but the latest leaks hint that it could actually be a pair of earbuds.

Codenamed “Sweet Pea,” these earbuds are reportedly designed with a custom 2-nanometer processor capable of handling AI tasks locally, rather than relying on cloud computation.

Recommended For You

The design is said to be entirely new – metallic and shaped like an “eggstone.” How they will fit and function remains a mystery, but OpenAI and Ive appear intent on delivering something different from AI pins like the ones Apple is reportedly exploring.



It’s also possible that OpenAI is developing multiple devices, and this might just be the first to launch.

Controlling the AI experience


While ChatGPT already has nearly a billion weekly users, OpenAI has so far depended on smartphones, tablets, and computers to reach its audience. With its own hardware, the company could gain greater control over distribution and software integration while offering exclusive features optimized for the device.

The AI hardware space hasn’t yet produced a clear winner. Devices like the Humane AI Pin struggled to deliver on expectations, and the Rabbit R1 is still in its early phase after a 2024 launch hype. OpenAI will need to overcome these pitfalls to convince users to adopt something beyond their existing smartphones.

Do you think AI gadgets without screens can succeed for most people?

Vote View Result

AI gadgets: niche now, potential later


Small AI-powered devices seem like the future, but probably a few years out. For now, these will likely appeal mostly to tech enthusiasts and fans who want AI woven into their daily lives. Personally, while I see the value of AI, I’m cautious about how quickly it’s taking over our digital experiences.

And honestly, a hardware device without a screen may struggle to capture mass interest. Most people are accustomed to screens, social media, and entertainment, and a simple AI gadget might feel underwhelming on its own. The key to success could be positioning it as a complement to smartphones – a way to enhance your AI experience without replacing the core device you already use every day.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 3

Will the Samsung Galaxy s26 series be awesome or same old?

by Samsungisthebeast • 6
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The Verizon outage reveals the end of five-nine network reliability, and it could happen again
The Verizon outage reveals the end of five-nine network reliability, and it could happen again
Galaxy S26 base storage is all but confirmed, and you’ll love the news
Galaxy S26 base storage is all but confirmed, and you’ll love the news
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
New solid state battery promises days of smartphone battery life
New solid state battery promises days of smartphone battery life

Latest News

Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless