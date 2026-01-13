2025 was Apple’s biggest services year ever – here’s what skyrocketed

In the US, Apple launched Digital ID, letting users create and add a digital version of their US passport to Apple Wallet. | Image credit – Apple





Services are now the real growth engine

Apple has been putting a lot of focus on its services for a while now, and honestly, that makes a lot of sense to me when you look at the industry as a whole. Hardware innovation – think iPhones, iPads – is slowing down, and even though Apple has been putting a lot of focus on its services for a while now, and honestly, that makes a lot of sense to me when you look at the industry as a whole. Hardware innovation – think iPhones, iPads – is slowing down, and even though Apple still led global smartphone shipments in 2025 , it can’t rely on devices alone for growth.





Your wallet vs Apple: Who’s winning? Apple’s winning, I pay for everything. 37.5% I pick and choose, keeping the balance. 25% Only one service, I’m holding my ground. 25% Wallet 1, Apple 0, I pay nothing. 12.5% Vote 8 Votes



That’s where subscription-based services come in. Our digital lives are already built around subscriptions – we don’t really own music or movies on our devices anymore; we just pay to access them. Love it or hate it, that’s the model the industry is moving toward, and Apple is right there taking advantage of it.



So, Apple doubling down on services isn’t surprising at all. It’s where the growth is, and it’s where the company can keep expanding even as hardware innovation plateaus. That’s where subscription-based services come in. Our digital lives are already built around subscriptions – we don’t really own music or movies on our devices anymore; we just pay to access them. Love it or hate it, that’s the model the industry is moving toward, and Apple is right there taking advantage of it.So, Apple doubling down on services isn’t surprising at all. It’s where the growth is, and it’s where the company can keep expanding even as hardware innovation plateaus.

Plus, Apple Wallet rolled out a refreshed boarding pass experience with airlines, bringing Live Activities for flight tracking, Maps, Find My, and more all into one convenient spot. And Apple Cash got added to group chats in Messages, so you can request, send, or receive money right in a group conversation.Apple TV+ had a big 2025, too. December saw total hours viewed jump 36% compared to the year before – that’s a new monthly record. This was driven by audience growth in Europe and Latin America, plus continued expansion in the US, thanks to big hits including the blockbuster F1 and Pluribus, Apple TV’s biggest series to date.Overall, Apple isn’t shy about celebrating its wins last year, and honestly, it shouldn’t be. Services are becoming a bigger focus for the company, and that looks set to continue.