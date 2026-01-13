2025 was Apple’s biggest services year ever – here’s what skyrocketed
Music, TV+, Fitness+, Wallet, Shazam, Maps, AirTag, and the App Store all hit record highs.
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The start of a new year is always a good time to look back, and Apple is doing just that by showing how strong 2025 was for its services.
The Cupertino tech giant proudly shared that 2025 was a record-breaking year for its services, with big growth, expansion around the world, and continuous innovation. Services like Apple Podcasts, Apple TV+, and Fitness+ all hit major milestones last year.
Let’s start with Apple Music – it had its best year ever in 2025, breaking records for both listenership and new subscribers. And you see, it also celebrated its 10-year anniversary with the biggest product update since launch. We got cool features like your most-streamed songs, Lyrics Translation and Pronunciation, and more.
In 2024 alone, the App Store ecosystem facilitated $1.3 trillion in developer billings and sales, with over 90% of that going directly to developers. I mean, that’s massive. But, you see, that’s only one side of the story – a lot of developers are still frustrated with Apple’s App Store rules and fees, and because of that, regulators have stepped in to push for changes.
2025 also made Apple Wallet even more useful in daily life – from securely showing your ID, to making air travel easier, to tracking online orders. In the US, Apple introduced Digital ID, letting users add a Digital ID from a US passport to Wallet and securely present it with iPhone or Apple Watch at TSA checkpoints for domestic flights.
Overall, Apple isn’t shy about celebrating its wins last year, and honestly, it shouldn’t be. Services are becoming a bigger focus for the company, and that looks set to continue.
Apple has been putting a lot of focus on its services for a while now, and honestly, that makes a lot of sense to me when you look at the industry as a whole. Hardware innovation – think iPhones, iPads – is slowing down, and even though Apple still led global smartphone shipments in 2025, it can’t rely on devices alone for growth.
That’s where subscription-based services come in. Our digital lives are already built around subscriptions – we don’t really own music or movies on our devices anymore; we just pay to access them. Love it or hate it, that’s the model the industry is moving toward, and Apple is right there taking advantage of it.
So, Apple doubling down on services isn’t surprising at all. It’s where the growth is, and it’s where the company can keep expanding even as hardware innovation plateaus.
Apple services crush records in 2025
The Cupertino tech giant proudly shared that 2025 was a record-breaking year for its services, with big growth, expansion around the world, and continuous innovation. Services like Apple Podcasts, Apple TV+, and Fitness+ all hit major milestones last year.
And because I know companies usually throw in way too many extra marketing details, I’ll just give you the main numbers and what made Apple services so successful last year:
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- Apple Music reached record numbers last year, with more people streaming and signing up than ever before.
- The App Store now sees over 850 million people using it every week around the world.
- Since 2008, developers have made more than $550 billion through Apple’s platform.
- Apple Pay stopped over $1 billion in fraud globally – that’s a lot of potential headaches avoided.
- Merchants using Apple Pay saw over $100 billion in extra sales worldwide.
- Shazam recognized more than a billion songs every single month.
- Thanks to AirTag and Find My working with airlines, the number of truly lost luggage dropped by 90%, according to SITA’s WorldTracer system.
- Apple TV hit new highs in December 2025 for total hours watched.
- Apple Fitness+ grew its reach, launching in 28 more countries and regions.
- Apple Maps brought its Detailed City Experience to even more cities and locations.
Service by service: Apple Music, App Store, and more
2025 was marked by growth. | Image by Image credit – Apple
Let’s start with Apple Music – it had its best year ever in 2025, breaking records for both listenership and new subscribers. And you see, it also celebrated its 10-year anniversary with the biggest product update since launch. We got cool features like your most-streamed songs, Lyrics Translation and Pronunciation, and more.
Meanwhile, the App Store also had a huge year. Over 850 million people used it weekly across 175 countries and regions, helping developers grow their businesses and reach new customers worldwide. And just to remind you, developers have earned more than $550 billion on Apple’s platform since 2008.
In 2024 alone, the App Store ecosystem facilitated $1.3 trillion in developer billings and sales, with over 90% of that going directly to developers. I mean, that’s massive. But, you see, that’s only one side of the story – a lot of developers are still frustrated with Apple’s App Store rules and fees, and because of that, regulators have stepped in to push for changes.
Now, moving on to Apple Pay. The platform is live in 89 markets, with over 11,000 banks and network partners. According to Apple and industry data, last year Apple Pay stopped over $1 billion in fraud and also generated more than $100 billion in extra merchant sales globally.
2025 also made Apple Wallet even more useful in daily life – from securely showing your ID, to making air travel easier, to tracking online orders. In the US, Apple introduced Digital ID, letting users add a Digital ID from a US passport to Wallet and securely present it with iPhone or Apple Watch at TSA checkpoints for domestic flights.
In the US, Apple launched Digital ID, letting users create and add a digital version of their US passport to Apple Wallet. | Image credit – Apple
Plus, Apple Wallet rolled out a refreshed boarding pass experience with airlines, bringing Live Activities for flight tracking, Maps, Find My, and more all into one convenient spot. And Apple Cash got added to group chats in Messages, so you can request, send, or receive money right in a group conversation.
Apple TV+ had a big 2025, too. December saw total hours viewed jump 36% compared to the year before – that’s a new monthly record. This was driven by audience growth in Europe and Latin America, plus continued expansion in the US, thanks to big hits including the blockbuster F1 and Pluribus, Apple TV’s biggest series to date.
Overall, Apple isn’t shy about celebrating its wins last year, and honestly, it shouldn’t be. Services are becoming a bigger focus for the company, and that looks set to continue.
As we look ahead, we’ll continue to bring innovation and intelligent enhancements to Apple services, always guided by our commitment to privacy and a phenomenal customer experience.
Services are now the real growth engine
Apple has been putting a lot of focus on its services for a while now, and honestly, that makes a lot of sense to me when you look at the industry as a whole. Hardware innovation – think iPhones, iPads – is slowing down, and even though Apple still led global smartphone shipments in 2025, it can’t rely on devices alone for growth.
Your wallet vs Apple: Who’s winning?
Apple’s winning, I pay for everything.
37.5%
I pick and choose, keeping the balance.
25%
Only one service, I’m holding my ground.
25%
Wallet 1, Apple 0, I pay nothing.
12.5%
That’s where subscription-based services come in. Our digital lives are already built around subscriptions – we don’t really own music or movies on our devices anymore; we just pay to access them. Love it or hate it, that’s the model the industry is moving toward, and Apple is right there taking advantage of it.
So, Apple doubling down on services isn’t surprising at all. It’s where the growth is, and it’s where the company can keep expanding even as hardware innovation plateaus.
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