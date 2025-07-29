Ray-Ban Meta sales triple, while Apple’s answer is nowhere in sight
The AI glasses segment grows, and Meta is left alone to reign as champion.
While Apple CEO Tim Cook is reportedly dreaming of releasing AI-powered smart glasses for the masses, Meta is extending its lead in the market. The sales of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses have more than tripled in the first half of this year, and it looks like there’s no one to challenge them.
Meta’s partner in the smart glasses development, EssilorLuxottica, just released its financial results for the second quarter and the first half of 2025, and Bloomber reports that they’re glowing. The company says the sales of the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses have grown more than 200% in the first half, and the revenue for the second quarter grew 7.3% compared to last year.
The Ray-Ban Meta has been on sale for almost two years, but recently, they received a bunch of new features. Some of the highlights were the wider release of the live translation feature and the glasses’ ability to give answers about the things their cameras see.
Apple seems more focused on the XR segment with rumors of an Apple Vision Pro 2. Whenever Apple joins Meta, it’d be late, but so far, there aren’t even very specific rumors about such a move from the Cupertino giant.
Samsung is also more focused on a different type of device. The company has announced it might be re-entering the market with Project Moohan, which would be a mixed reality headset. However, that might not be the company’s vision for the future if recent reports turn out to be true.
I love the idea of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, despite my privacy concerns. It appears I am not alone, and consumers also like them, so I’d guess it’s only a matter of time before we see more competition, which would be utterly exciting.
Smart glasses are still a small part of both Meta and EssilorLuxottica’s businesses, but both companies seem to have high expectations about them. In June, they announced a successor to the Ray-Ban model – the Oakley AI performance glasses – and the expectations for them are big.
We expect a very fast ramp-up [of Oakley Meta]. We believe it can match the numbers of Ray-Ban Meta.
Francesco Milleri, EssilorLuxottica CEO, July 28, 2025
For now, Meta is more or less unrivaled in the smart glasses market with little competition in sight. The company is also working on the Orion AI Glasses, which will feature a display. Recent rumors also pointed to a possible Ray-Ban model with a display, which might be released later this year.
