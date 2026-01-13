The PC market is booming, but something strange is happening with Macs

Apple's Mac sales flat despite growth in the market

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Apple shipped 7.1 million Macs in the quarter. This is basically the same number from this exact period last year. This phenomenon has also resulted in a decline in Apple's quarterly market share, now that the overall market has grown.





Dell had the fastest growth in the top three and scored 18.2% growth with 11.7 million units that the company shipped for the quarter.





What do you think is holding Macs back right now? Prices are too high compared to Windows PCs 45.8% The current Mac lineup isn’t exciting enough 23.66% Macs are fine — Apple just isn’t chasing short-term grow 30.53% Vote 131 Votes

Strong quarter for PC sales

Mac sales didn't crash, but they didn't shine either, apparently

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