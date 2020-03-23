iOS Apple Deals

Sky Mobile deal: 128GB Apple iPhone XR for the price of 64GB

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 23, 2020, 5:59 AM
Sky Mobile deal: 128GB Apple iPhone XR for the price of 64GB
Apple’s iPhone XR was the best-selling smartphone of 2019 and right now Sky Mobile is offering both new and existing customers the chance to purchase the 128GB variant for the price of the standard 64GB variant.

The 128GB iPhone XR is available for just £23 per month with a 36-month contract at Sky Mobile right now that allows you to upgrade your device after 24-months. The total acquisition costs stand at only £828 as a result, giving customers access to a huge £120 saving.

Apple’s smartphone features a 6.1-inch LCD display coupled with Face ID and a powerful 7-megapixel selfie camera that supports Portrait Mode. The rear of the iPhone XR, on the other hand, is adorned by an even more impressive 12-megapixel shooter.

The A12 Bionic, which is one of the most powerful chipsets on the market and is used inside the premium iPhone XS, can be found on the inside of the iPhone XR. Paired with it is a 2,942mAh battery that should give you a full day of use on a single charge. 

If you’re on the lookout for a data plan, Sky Mobile allows iPhone XR buyers to choose from one of its several packages. All of them boast unlimited calls and texts with varying amounts of 4G data.

The cheapest plan, for example, costs just £4 per month but includes only 1GB of data. The most expensive, on the other hand, costs £18 per month and offers 20GB data.

$599.99 Apple iPhone XR on Amazon
$459.00 Apple iPhone XR on eBay

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-$470
Incredible eBay deal brings Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 below $500 (refurbished)
Incredible eBay deal brings Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 below $500 (refurbished)
Apple starts offering free books and audiobooks to users in the US
Apple starts offering free books and audiobooks to users in the US
-£320
The Galaxy Note 10 is crazy cheap at BT and ships with a free case
Expires in - 1w 1dThe Galaxy Note 10 is crazy cheap at BT and ships with a free case
-$520
Who needs a Galaxy S20 when a Galaxy Note 10+ with warranty is on sale at less than $600?
Who needs a Galaxy S20 when a Galaxy Note 10+ with warranty is on sale at less than $600?
Three UK has a great OnePlus 7T deal with unlimited data for existing customers
Three UK has a great OnePlus 7T deal with unlimited data for existing customers
Samsung's Galaxy S10+ and Google's Pixel 2 are the big stars of Woot's latest sale
Samsung's Galaxy S10+ and Google's Pixel 2 are the big stars of Woot's latest sale

Popular stories

Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless