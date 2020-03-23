Sky Mobile deal: 128GB Apple iPhone XR for the price of 64GB
The 128GB iPhone XR is available for just £23 per month with a 36-month contract at Sky Mobile right now that allows you to upgrade your device after 24-months. The total acquisition costs stand at only £828 as a result, giving customers access to a huge £120 saving.
Apple’s smartphone features a 6.1-inch LCD display coupled with Face ID and a powerful 7-megapixel selfie camera that supports Portrait Mode. The rear of the iPhone XR, on the other hand, is adorned by an even more impressive 12-megapixel shooter.
The A12 Bionic, which is one of the most powerful chipsets on the market and is used inside the premium iPhone XS, can be found on the inside of the iPhone XR. Paired with it is a 2,942mAh battery that should give you a full day of use on a single charge.
If you’re on the lookout for a data plan, Sky Mobile allows iPhone XR buyers to choose from one of its several packages. All of them boast unlimited calls and texts with varying amounts of 4G data.
The cheapest plan, for example, costs just £4 per month but includes only 1GB of data. The most expensive, on the other hand, costs £18 per month and offers 20GB data.
