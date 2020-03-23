Apple now lets you hoard iPhones, if you can afford it

iOS Apple

Georgi Zarkov
Mar 23, 2020, 5:34 AM
Dealing with the coronavirus requires some drastic measures and among them is temporarily closing down brick-and-mortar stores. Apple recently did just that and now all Apple stores in the US are closed until further notice.

Of course, you can still shop online and send in your iPhone or other Apple gadgets for repairs. Until today, however, Apple had a limit on how many iPhones you can buy from its online store. That limit was 2, but Reuters reports that as of this morning, Apple lets you buy as many as you want.

The quantity input does have a limit of three digits, so you can only go as high as 999 units, which will set you back more than a million dollars if you’re going for the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Whether the change was made to compensate for the closed physical stores or because of the overall drop in sales due to the global pandemic, Apple won’t say. As usual, Apple is shying away from offering discounts on its latest devices so for the time being the company isn’t making any extra efforts in pushing out phones.

Apple’s next iPhone, the affordable iPhone 9, should be around the corner, with an announcement expected at the end of this month. Last week, Apple released a new set of iPad Pros on its website without much fanfare and that’s likely going to be the fate of the iPhone 9 as well.

It won’t be surprising, however, if there’s a delay in the shipping schedule as supply chains were heavily disrupted by the coronavirus. A limit on how many iPhone 9s you can preorder is also a big possibility as the cheap iPhone is expected to quickly become an Apple bestseller.

