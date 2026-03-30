This Amazon Big Spring deal will save you $140 on Apple's iPad (A16) with 5G for a limited time









Yes, there's a very good chance the e-commerce giant's huge new $140 discount on the Apple A16-powered Yes, there's a very good chance the e-commerce giant's huge new $140 discount on the Apple A16-powered iPad 11 will go away in just a few hours, so if you're in the market for a respectable tablet at a great price (with built-in cellular connectivity), now's the time to pull the trigger.

Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025) $140 off (28%) Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 128GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Blue Color Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





Released a little over a year ago with an 11-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen in tow and a good old fashioned Touch ID fingerprint scanner instead of a more modern Face ID biometric recognition system, the "standard" 11th Gen iPad normally costs $499 in a 128GB storage variant capable of connecting to 4G LTE and 5G networks in addition to Wi-Fi.





But if you hurry, you can save... way more than ever on that iPad (2025) model in a single blue colorway. How awesome is this deal? Let's just mention the Wi-Fi-only 128 gig configuration is a measly 60 bucks cheaper at the time of this writing (after a $50 discount of its own from a $349 list price), making the 5G-enabled variant pretty much impossible to turn down.









Obviously, you're not looking at the absolute best tablet in the world here, but for its (massively reduced price), the iPad 11 (A16) might be unbeatable in terms of everything from raw power to battery life, long-term software support, and the overall user experience.





Just consider that Samsung's 10.9-inch Galaxy Tab S10 FE is currently about 60 bucks costlier (after a substantial $80 discount of its own) in a 128GB storage variant... sans 4G LTE or 5G support. Granted, that Android mid-ranger does come with a built-in stylus and a 90Hz refresh rate-capable display, but its Exynos 1580 processor is undoubtedly inferior to Apple 's A16 chip.

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