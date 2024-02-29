Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Amazon Spring Sale 2024: will there be any deals on tablets?

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon Spring Sale 2024: will there be any deals on tablets?
Spring is just around the corner, and if you’re anything like us, you’re probably wondering whether Amazon will treat us to a Spring Sale event this year. After all, the merchant hosted such an event from March 27th until the 29th of last year, offering different items at deeply discounted prices.

That got us thinking — why shouldn’t another shopping spree come up this year? Judging by what we saw during Prime Day in October, we’re expecting phone deals, offers on smartwatches and headphones, and, naturally, tablet promos to arrive in the hundreds (possibly) next month.

Speaking of tablets, we’ve done our homework, going through the best tablet deals we saw during Prime Day 2 last year in order to draw some expectations about the potential Amazon Spring Sale 2024. By the way, if you don’t feel like waiting for the sales event — if one is coming up indeed — why not check out the best tablet deals that are live right now?

Check out the best tablet deals that are live right now:

Save 29% on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen)

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is ideal for users on a shoestring budget. It has a 10.6-inch screen with 2000x1200 resolution, an octa-core processor, and Android 12 out of the box. The model with 64GB of storage is now 29% cheaper, landing it under the $150 mark!
$60 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

The iPad Air (2022) is 25% off on Amazon

Ideal for entertainment and work alike, the 5th Gen iPad Air packs a punch. And while it typically retails for about $600, shoppers can now get the model in Purple with 64GB of storage at 25% off. The device features an M1 chip, so it's ready to chew through anything you throw at it.
$150 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is now 17% off on Amazon

If you're looking for an Android tablet with more raw horsepower than the Lenovo option, why not go for the Galaxy Tab S9? With its solid design and IP68 rating, not to mention the super buffed-up spec list, it's undoubtedly worth every penny. Get one on Amazon with 256GB of storage and save 17%.
$160 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Jump to:

iPad deals


Apple iPad Air (2022)
9.0

Apple iPad Air (2022)

The Good

  • Unrivaled performance at this price
  • Premium build quality
  • Solid speakers
  • Supports iPad Pro (11-inch) accessories

The Bad

  • 64 GB of base storage is a bit stingy, the only other option is a costly jump to 256 GB
  • Expensive accessories
Deal Buy at Amazon

Last October, Amazon treated iOS users to tempting offers on the latest models and older tablets alike. For instance, the merchant sold the 9th Gen iPad at 24% off, while the latest iPad Air got its price tag reduced by some 17%.

If there’s an upcoming Amazon Spring Sale in 2024, we should expect similar discounts on the latest iPad models. Then again, older versions might see even lower prices than back on Prime Day in October.

Galaxy Tab deals


Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
8.5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

The Good

  • Large, beautiful screen
  • Thin but durable body
  • Comes with S Pen, which is excellent
  • Great audio
  • Can run DeX autonomously
  • IP68 water- and dust-resistance

The Bad

  • Size and thin bezel makes it harder to carry and work in-hand
  • Expensive accessories, keyboard could be better
  • Software ecosystem still missing some serious offerings for pro work
Deal $400 at Samsung $1100 at BestBuy $1199 at Adorama

If there’s an upcoming Spring Sale this year, we’re very likely to see many of the best Samsung tablets at lower prices, too. Judging by last year’s Black Friday and October Prime Day shopping events, we believe deals will span across the whole portfolio of Galaxy tablets.

Last year, devices like the 2022-released 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite got a $150 price cut, while the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 could be yours at $300 off its price tag. As for the newest flagship series, the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 was available at a 14% markdown.

Should we welcome a Spring Sale this year, deals on the newest Tab S9 series should be much more attractive than they were last year, not to mention those on older models.

Deals on other tablets


Microsoft Surface 9 Pro

Microsoft Surface 9 Pro

OS

Windows

Display

13.0 inches
2880 x 1920 pixels
120Hz Refresh rate

Camera

10 MP (Single camera)

Hardware

12th Gen Intel Core i5
8GB RAM

Storage

128GB,

View full specs
$850 at BestBuy $895 at Walmart $1000 at Microsoft

Even though Samsung and Apple are the big players on the tablet front, brands like Microsoft, Lenovo, and Amazon also tend to see deep discounts on their most popular items during shopping events.

For context, Amazon sold Microsoft slates got $300-$600 price cuts during last year’s Prime Day in October, plus its own tablets were available at 35%-50% off their usual price. As far as Lenovo’s products are concerned, all of those were retailing at 30%-35% cheaper prices, with some of its budget options diving well below the $100 mark.

Should we expect spring season deals on other tablets this year? Absolutely, if we assume that Amazon will launch a Spring Sale. If the event takes place, mind you, we might even see the Google Pixel Tablet or the OnePlus Pad in Amazon’s deal section.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap

Latest News

Surprise Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Unpacked event date and location tipped
Surprise Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Unpacked event date and location tipped
Samsung's next Unpacked event might be coming sooner than expected
Samsung's next Unpacked event might be coming sooner than expected
Save £100 on Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A54 through this limited-time deal at Amazon UK
Save £100 on Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A54 through this limited-time deal at Amazon UK
Appple's lavish AirPods Max are currently enjoying a sweet discount on Amazon
Appple's lavish AirPods Max are currently enjoying a sweet discount on Amazon
Best of MWC 2024: Smart rings, AR glasses, and see-though screens
Best of MWC 2024: Smart rings, AR glasses, and see-though screens
When is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 coming? Launch window confirmed
When is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 coming? Launch window confirmed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless