Up Next:
Amazon Spring Sale 2024: will there be any deals on tablets?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Spring is just around the corner, and if you’re anything like us, you’re probably wondering whether Amazon will treat us to a Spring Sale event this year. After all, the merchant hosted such an event from March 27th until the 29th of last year, offering different items at deeply discounted prices.
That got us thinking — why shouldn’t another shopping spree come up this year? Judging by what we saw during Prime Day in October, we’re expecting phone deals, offers on smartwatches and headphones, and, naturally, tablet promos to arrive in the hundreds (possibly) next month.
That got us thinking — why shouldn’t another shopping spree come up this year? Judging by what we saw during Prime Day in October, we’re expecting phone deals, offers on smartwatches and headphones, and, naturally, tablet promos to arrive in the hundreds (possibly) next month.
Speaking of tablets, we’ve done our homework, going through the best tablet deals we saw during Prime Day 2 last year in order to draw some expectations about the potential Amazon Spring Sale 2024. By the way, if you don’t feel like waiting for the sales event — if one is coming up indeed — why not check out the best tablet deals that are live right now?
Check out the best tablet deals that are live right now:
Jump to:
iPad deals
Last October, Amazon treated iOS users to tempting offers on the latest models and older tablets alike. For instance, the merchant sold the 9th Gen iPad at 24% off, while the latest iPad Air got its price tag reduced by some 17%.
If there’s an upcoming Amazon Spring Sale in 2024, we should expect similar discounts on the latest iPad models. Then again, older versions might see even lower prices than back on Prime Day in October.
If there’s an upcoming Amazon Spring Sale in 2024, we should expect similar discounts on the latest iPad models. Then again, older versions might see even lower prices than back on Prime Day in October.
Galaxy Tab deals
If there’s an upcoming Spring Sale this year, we’re very likely to see many of the best Samsung tablets at lower prices, too. Judging by last year’s Black Friday and October Prime Day shopping events, we believe deals will span across the whole portfolio of Galaxy tablets.
Should we welcome a Spring Sale this year, deals on the newest Tab S9 series should be much more attractive than they were last year, not to mention those on older models.
Last year, devices like the 2022-released 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite got a $150 price cut, while the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 could be yours at $300 off its price tag. As for the newest flagship series, the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 was available at a 14% markdown.
Should we welcome a Spring Sale this year, deals on the newest Tab S9 series should be much more attractive than they were last year, not to mention those on older models.
Deals on other tablets
Even though Samsung and Apple are the big players on the tablet front, brands like Microsoft, Lenovo, and Amazon also tend to see deep discounts on their most popular items during shopping events.
For context, Amazon sold Microsoft slates got $300-$600 price cuts during last year’s Prime Day in October, plus its own tablets were available at 35%-50% off their usual price. As far as Lenovo’s products are concerned, all of those were retailing at 30%-35% cheaper prices, with some of its budget options diving well below the $100 mark.
For context, Amazon sold Microsoft slates got $300-$600 price cuts during last year’s Prime Day in October, plus its own tablets were available at 35%-50% off their usual price. As far as Lenovo’s products are concerned, all of those were retailing at 30%-35% cheaper prices, with some of its budget options diving well below the $100 mark.
Should we expect spring season deals on other tablets this year? Absolutely, if we assume that Amazon will launch a Spring Sale. If the event takes place, mind you, we might even see the Google Pixel Tablet or the OnePlus Pad in Amazon’s deal section.
Things that are NOT allowed: