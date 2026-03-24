Apple's foldable iPhone isn't a phone at all: The pocket iPad theory





Curiously enough, judging by the potential design of the foldable iPhone , it appears that Apple isn't looking to catch up. It has a different approach. Curiously enough, judging by the potential design of the, it appears that Apple isn't looking to catch up. It has a different approach.





Here's why the latest leaks suggest your next iPhone may be an iPad in disguise.





The renders: the departure from the status quo is on purpose





foldable iPhone , and these recent renders showcase exactly what this means. The first thing you notice is the shape. Most modern foldables, like the We've previously heard about the dimensions of the, and these recent renders showcase exactly what this means. The first thing you notice is the shape. Most modern foldables, like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 , have gone for a tall and narrow look when closed, which results in a cover screen that's a bit cramped for typing. Apple is taking a different approach.



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The renders show a device that's significantly wider and shorter, sporting a 4:3 aspect ratio that seems oddly familiar. When closed, the foldable iPhone looks more like a passport than your traditional smartphone and is rumored to reportedly feature a 5.5-inch cover screen. When you open it, there's a 7.8-inch display (reportedly). That's a wide screen .





Obviously, this is a massive departure from the square-ish foldable screens we see on the market today. Apple seems to be prioritizing a "landscape orientation" of sorts.





The pocket iPad mini hypothesis









foldable phone ; it may be trying to achieve an If you look at the foldable display size – a 7.8-inch screen – you'll realize it's only a tad smaller than the 8.3-inch iPad mini. I can't help but consider a compelling theory: Apple may not be building a; it may be trying to achieve an foldable iPad and iPhone 2-in-1.



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Apple is obviously making a device that will look quite a lot like an iPad, and potentially, the apps in it may look like iPadOS apps. Especially with the 4:3 aspect ratio. Rumors suggest that the device may run a modified version of iOS , but this form factor cannot be ignored.





Maybe Apple is looking to solve the iPad mini's biggest flaw – the fact that it doesn't fit in your pocket. This solution would allow the Cupertino tech giant to position the device as a productivity powerhouse rather than a luxury handset.





Why wide is the way to go





So, why choose a wider phone? It's not only about fitting iPad-like apps better on the screen. The wider aspect ratio has some real benefits. For example, when watching movies or YouTube, you'll get significantly smaller black bars compared to square-shaped foldables.









You also have multitasking. The Split View experience is bound to look better on a wider screen. This means you can have a Safari window open on one side and Notes on the other without both feeling squished.

The typing experience should also be better: we have a wider device, so the on-screen keyboard won't cover 80% of our content.





Yes, Apple was late to the party. But this could've helped it identify the compromises made with tall and skinny foldables, and it seems to be betting on users needing something that feels more like a computer.





Of course, the wide design may have disadvantages as well





foldable iPhone isn't going to sport iPad apps, so developers will have to ensure their apps scale perfectly for a rather unique device. The passport-style foldable is significantly wider than a standard iPhone 17 Pro Max , so you can rest assured a one-hand operation, even when closed, would be a hassle. There's also the issue of app optimization. Theisn't going to sport iPad apps, so developers will have to ensure their apps scale perfectly for a rather unique device.





Also, the premium price tag of the phone (rumor has it it may retail at around $2,000) for a device that's more like a small tablet than a primary phone could be a tough sell for some people.





Will Apple pull this off?









It's obvious by the renders that Apple isn't interested in copying Samsung's homework. Apple may prioritize a tablet-like experience, and for a good reason. Foldables have a pretty big problem in general, and it is... well, the lack of reason for that big screen to exist apart from being something cool and unorthodox.





If these leaks are true, the foldable iPhone may make the iPad mini truly "mini" enough to go everywhere with you. I bet that's risky and expensive, but if anyone can turn a $2,000 experiment into a "must-have" productivity tool, it's Apple.





It seems, at least to me, that the wait for the first foldable iPhone may actually be worth it.