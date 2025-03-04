iPhone 16e and iPhone 17 Pro prove Google is keeping Apple up at night
iPhone and Pixel | Image Credit - Google
Samsung spent years vying for Apple's attention but the iPhone 16e and the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro are proof that the Cupertino giant considers only Google its equal.
Samsung and Google both like to target Apple by claiming to be superior in their promotional campaigns. Turns out, one of them was right.
No one knows what the e in iPhone 16e means but I think Apple copied Google's naming strategy
Unlike the iPhone SE 3, the iPhone 16e doesn't look like a low-cost device. | Image Credit - Apple
The iPhone SE, to which the iPhone 16e is the spiritual successor, existed as a separate offering from the flagship iPhone family. It was touted as an affordable model and it looked distinctly different from premium models.
The iPhone 16e, on the other hand, is a part of the iPhone 16 lineup. It comes several months after the release of the flagship models and has the same design language. And though it's a watered-down version, it has the same core specs as the standard iPhone 16.
Apple is following Google's playbook for its mid-tier a series phones here. Like the Pixel 8a, the iPhone 16e is similar enough to the iPhone 16 that it doesn't feel like a budget phone, something Apple buyers may not want to be associated with. This may explain why the SE models were never successful despite their affordable price.
At the same time, like the Pixel 8a, the Pixel 16e has been stripped of features you may not care about to keep the price low.
iPhone 17 Pro looking like the Pixel can't be a coincidence
Leaks suggests the iPhone 17 Pro will have a camera bar. | Image Credit - Majin Bu
Various reports have suggested that at least three iPhone 17 series phones will have a horizontal bar at the back. And while smartphones don't allow for a lot of creativity when it comes to camera placement, it's no coincidence that the upcoming iPhones may have copied a design element popularised by the Pixel.
This becomes even more obvious when you look at leaked iPhone 17 Pro renders. With the camera still arranged in a triangular pattern, there is no need for Apple to have a bar at the back unless it's actively trying to court buyers it's said to have lost to Google.
The AI push continues
Apple was late to the AI game, while Google was the first company to introduce smartphones with AI capabilities. Apple Intelligence rollout has been a little messy but the company is still soldiering on. After two years, it may bump up the RAM on the iPhone 17 Pro to ensure AI features run smoothly.
And while it may be a stretch to say this, this is another area where Apple is copying Google. The company wants to go all in on AI, following Google's lead. For years, it has been stingy with RAM, but this year, it will be upping memory capacity to convince you it's serious about AI.
Do we have an emerging market leader?
Despite their popularity on the internet, Google Pixel phones aren't quite up there with the top phones of 2025 in terms of sales. However, shipments have been slowly climbing and if the company has Apple rattled, it must be on the right path.
