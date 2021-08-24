Samsung seemingly mocks Steve Jobs: calls him a "turtleneck wearer"

While the war between Samsung and Apple is now almost a decade long, with these two having a history of suing each other multiple times and mocking the other publicly, this rivalry always had its limits as there was always a line that the other one wouldn’t cross.





Apple fans state that mocking Steve Jobs for his clothing style is a new low for Samsung. It shouldn't matter how you dress or act, especially for someone writing promotional texts for a big company. But we should keep in mind that this was probably the job of a single employee only, and everyone makes mistakes.



The unfortunate description of the Samsung iTest App is still up, with screenshots of the unfortunate text spreading across social media. The description can be found in the Samsung Themes app simulator, describing the default theme of the iTest launcher.





Steve Jobs was one of the most famous people in tech, among the likes of Bill Gates and Larry Page. He was one of the inventors of the first Apple Macintosh personal computer, the iPod, and the iPhone. The last device Jobs introduced to the world was the original Apple iPad back in 2010.



Steve Jobs was one of the most famous people in tech, among the likes of Bill Gates and Larry Page. He was one of the inventors of the first Apple Macintosh personal computer, the iPod, and the iPhone. The last device Jobs introduced to the world was the original Apple iPad back in 2010.

Steve Jobs died the following year after suffering from pancreatic cancer for many years. His biography was released less than a month after his death, with it becoming an instant bestseller. In 2015 a movie based on the book was released, with the movie being named after him as well.

