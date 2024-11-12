Pixel and iPhone are Wicked in Google's new ad

Wicked movie which is based on the Broadway smash.

The stop-action animated ads made by Google depicting the friendship between the Pixel and the iPhone already promote Google and its Pixel smartphone line. Heck, you can even make a case that the ads also promote the iPhone too although certainly not to the same extent. Google released a new ad today and it includes a promotion for the upcomingmovie which is based on the Broadway smash.





The film, like the #BestPhonesForever ads, revolves around an unlikely friendship. In the movie and play, this alliance is between the Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba, and the Good Witch of the North, Glinda. As the 60-second commercial, titled "Defying Gravity," opens, iPhone and Pixel are about to embark on the Yellow Brick Road to visit the Wizard. The iPhone says that he wants to ask the Wizard to give him all of the AI stuff he gave Pixel.











Listing some examples, the iPhone says he wants to come with Gemini Live which allows a Pixel user to enjoy having a back-and-forth natural conversation with Gemini. Pixel users can ask Gemini to come up with a business project or help plan an event. Another AI feature from the Pixel that iPhone wants is Pixel Studio which allows users to use AI to generate images. Of course, the iPhone does have the Image Playground. Lastly, the iPhone wants the Wizard to give him the Circle to Search tool that searches for an item circled on the screen by a Pixel user.





Pixel has been trying to tell iPhone that the Wizard was not responsible for these AI features but iPhone isn't listening. Instead, he says, "Just imagine if you and I both had your magical AI. "Just you and I?" asks Pixel "Just you and I," replies iPhone which leads Pixel and iPhone to start singing the breakout hit from Wicked, "Defying Gravity." I must say that I prefer the version on the Original Cast Album sung by the irreplaceable Idina Menzel.